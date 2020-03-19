STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Thinks TRUMP Administration 'Has Been Doing A Good Job So Far Regarding COVID-19'

STRYPER's Michael Sweet has praised President Donald Trump's recent actions that serve to ramp up the federal government's response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
"I personally think our leadership has been doing a good job so far regarding Covid-19," Sweet tweeted earlier today. "I also think it's important for all of us to stay positive & supportive. Now is not the time for negativity & division. We've seen enough of that already. Stay focused, stay encouraged" He added a "folded hands" emoji.
Back in November 2016, Sweet drew criticism from some STRYPER fans for posting a picture of Donald Trump and congratulating the real estate mogul for "working his ass off for the presidency of the United States of America."
Trump has been criticized by some parts of the media for downplaying fears about COVID-19 or actively spreading misinformation about its repercussions. The president has since notably dramatically changed his tune about the seriousness of the crisis has been forced to soberly address the coronavirus outbreak.
The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the spread of the new coronavirus, which began in China in late December, a pandemic on March 11. More than 220,000 cases have been reported worldwide and more than 9,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.
According to CNN, up to 20% of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are young adults between ages 20 to 44, a level significantly higher than the hospitalization rates for influenza, while 18% were between ages 45 and 54, a report issued Wednesday by the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention shows. The highest percentage of hospitalized patients was at 26% between ages 65 and 84.
