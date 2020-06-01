STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET: 'There's No Stronger Solution To Our Worldwide Turmoil Than Jesus'

Michael Sweet of openly Christian hard rockers STRYPER says there is "no stronger solution to our worldwide turmoil than Jesus."

Less than a week after George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, cities across the U.S. are bracing for more violence-marred protests in the coming days, with some calling in the National Guard to beef up overwhelmed forces. The unrest comes as the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting economic crisis enter a new phase in the the country.

On Sunday (May 31), Sweet took to his Instagram to write: "There's no better answer, no greater example, no stronger solution to our worldwide turmoil than #Jesus - all of the things that we need now - grace, mercy, patience, love, forgiveness, salvation are there for us. This world needs Jesus now more than ever. We continue trying to figure things out on our own but that's not going too well is it? To quote a @Stryper song that so perfectly applies to our times – 'Christ is The Lover of your soul, and He wants to give you all you need - so freely Surrender, open up onto His majesty'. By His Strypes we are healed"

Formed 37 years ago, STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen" and "God Damn Evil".

Sweet's tenth solo album, "Ten", was released in October via Rat Pak Records in North America and Frontiers Music Srl in Europe.

