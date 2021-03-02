STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Says 'It's Just A Matter Of Time' Before The Bible Is 'Canceled'

Michael Sweet, singer, guitarist and primary songwriter of the openly Christian hard rock band STRYPER, says that "it's just a matter of time" before the Bible is "canceled." Earlier today, Sweet took to his Twitter to share a picture of the Holy Bible cover, and he included the following message: "We've been handing out bibles for almost 40 years. For the first time in my life I'm asking myself this question - I wonder how long it will be before this book is cancelled? I know it may seem like a silly thought but it's really not. It's just a matter of time. Frightening!"
Sweet's latest comments appear to be consistent with conservatives' and the right wing's grievance with "cancel culture", believing that those on the left are somehow always infringing on their freedom of speech.
A few days ago, Donald Trump Jr. — son of former U.S. president Donald Trump, whom Sweet publicly supported — tweeted that the Muppets had been "canceled," and warned his followers that there is nothing that "these psychos won't destroy" and that "liberalism is a disease."
Trump Jr. was apparently referring to a decision by Disney+ to include a warning at the beginning of some episodes of "The Muppet Show" — which first aired in 1976 and featured characters like Kermit The Frog interacting with celebrity guests — informing viewers that the show contains some "negative depictions" and "mistreatment of people or cultures." In one episode, for example, Johnny Cash sings in a barn where the Confederate flag is present. A disclaimer now reads: "These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now."
Formed 38 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."
STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil" and the band's latest effort, "Even The Devil Believes".
In a 2018 interview with the Detroit Free Press, Michael said that STRYPER was never fully embraced by the heavy metal and hard rock communities, largely because of the band's Christian lyrics.
"We've never been accepted by either side," he said. "The secular side, the mainstream, they've never accepted us to this day. We're probably that band that everyone's going to go to whenever there's a time to mock. We'll be the band used for that in most cases. Now on the Christian side, we've never really had the full support of the Christian side because we don't fit into their little club. We're not wearing suits and ties and going to every church and preaching."
— MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) March 2, 2021
