STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Says He Is 'A Little Nervous About Rushing Out To Get' COVID-19 Vaccine

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet has admitted that he is a little wary of the new, rapidly developed COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday, a panel of outside experts recommended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issue an emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, a vaccine that appeared to be highly efficacious in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The vaccine is already being rolled out across Britain, where a 90-year-old grandmother of four became the first person in the West to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside clinical trials.

Asked in a new interview with "Rocking With Jam Man" if he will get the vaccine once it becomes available, Sweet responded (see video below): "I don't know. To be honest with you, I'm not sure. It's one of those things where I wanna wait at least a little while just to make sure that they've got all the — for lack of a better way of putting it — bugs worked out. And I'll be honest with you too — I'm a little apprehensive, 'cause I'm one of those guys, whenever I get a flu shot, I get sick. So I don't do well with vaccines. And I'm a little concerned. I heard a story about someone in Brazil who got a COVID vaccine and they got sick and they died. Now, I don't know if that was related directly to the vaccine itself.

"I'm a little nervous about rushing out to get the vaccine, but I think in time I will most certainly get the vaccine. I just don't know exactly when."

Health And Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on ABC's "Good Morning America" that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will grant emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

"We could see people getting vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week," Azar said.

On Wednesday, Britain's medical regulator warned that people with a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn't get the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. The advisory came after two National Health Services employees, both with a history of severe allergies, had bad reactions after receiving the vaccine.

There have more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. in a single day, and cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record.

The U.S. recorded 3,124 deaths on Wednesday, the highest one-day total yet, according to Johns Hopkins University.

