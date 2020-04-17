STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET: 'No Matter What, Never Lose Faith Or Stop Believing That God Has A Plan'

Openly Christian hard rockers STRYPER have finished recording their new album, due later in the year via Frontiers Music Srl. At least some of the sessions took place at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Earlier today (Friday, April 17), STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet took to his Instagram to write: "I'm so thankful to say that I'm officially done tracking my lead vocals and guitar solos for the new @Stryper album. It may very well be our most important album and it is an album filled with hope and inspiration. STRYPER has always worked so hard to be a light in the dark. Now more than ever and in such desperate times. No matter what, never lose faith or stop believing that God has a plan. He holds the whole world in His hands. This new album was recorded during an incredibly difficult time yet through this time, we've produced our best and most powerful album to date. Coming soon on @frontiersmusicsrl"
Last September, Sweet told The Metal Voice about the musical direction of STRYPER's follow-up to 2018's "God Damn Evil": "It's gonna be aligned with the last album, but taking it a step further. We're gonna do some things where people are gonna hear it and go, 'You've gotta be kidding me,' that's gonna surprise and shock people in a really good way. It's gonna be a metal album — it's not gonna be a pop album or pop-rock or glam metal and all these silly terms. It's gonna be a metal album. And we're gonna really pull some things out of the hat, man, and try to blow people's minds."
Formed 37 years ago, STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."
STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen" and the aforementioned "God Damn Evil".
Sweet's tenth solo album, "Ten", was released in October via Rat Pak Records in North America and Frontiers Music Srl in Europe.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so thankful to say that I’m officially done tracking my lead vocals and guitar solos for the new @Stryper album? It may very well be our most important album and it is an album filled with hope and inspiration. Stryper has always worked so hard to be a light in the dark. Now more than ever and in such desperate times. No matter what, never lose faith or stop believing that God has a plan. He holds the whole world in His hands. This new album was recorded during an incredibly difficult time yet through this time, we’ve produced our best and most powerful album to date. Coming soon on @frontiersmusicsrl
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).