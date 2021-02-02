STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Is Optimistic About Live Shows Returning In 2021

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet has told the "Get Hard! With Jaide Alicia" podcast that he is optimistic about live shows coming back in 2021. "And yet in the back corners of my mind, I'm thinking, 'Hmmm… I don't know,'" he said (hear audio below).

"I think most people can figure it out on their own that it's gonna take a while to get out there and do it the right way," he continued. "And it's gonna take a long while till we get back to the way we did it before — in full capacity, touring all the time. I mean, that's gonna be a while."

Sweet also talked about how STRYPER has adapted to the "new normal," with many artists resorting to live streams as a way to promote their content.

"We made a decision that if we can't tour, let's do this series called 'Live At Spirithouse' where we will record, eventually — the plan is — every album," he said. "We've already done two. We're releasing 'To Hell With The Devil' in a few weeks. So we did that. And we're gonna get the guys out here when we can and go and record two more albums. We're gonna do two at a time till we get through all of them. We've got 13 studio albums, so it's gonna take a little while. We'll definitely be into 2022, maybe even 2023, to get through them all, but we just figured it's something we've always wanted to do anyway, and now is a good time to do it. And everybody can sit back on their computers, or televisions, and watch STRYPER anytime they want."

STRYPER's latest album, "Even The Devil Believes", was released in September via Frontiers Music Srl.

Most of the recording sessions for STRYPER's new LP took place at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts with engineer Danny Bernini.

Formed 38 years ago, STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's other albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen" and "God Damn Evil".

