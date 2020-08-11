STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Is 'Concerned' About His Band's Future

Michael Sweet of openly Christian rockers STRYPER says that he is "concerned" about the future of his band.

The vast majority of musicians are struggling more than ever without income from concerts and merch sales due to pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Since it's become clear that concerts full of tightly packed fans won't be returning in a significant way until 2021, many musicians have sought other ways of making money, including teaching and turning to live streaming to connect with fans and earn at least some revenue.

Earlier today, Sweet took to his social media to write: "I've never really been one to worry or concern myself with tomorrow. I try to take life day by day and always have. I'd be a liar though if I said I wasn't concerned about the future. The future of music and the future of STRYPER.

"I've always been an over achiever and I'll never stop trying to create, produce or perform. That's just me. I am however a little more concerned these days about the survival of the music industry. It was hurting long before Covid, now it's far worse. I'll continue to hope and pray for resolution and restoration and I'll continue to do what I do, despite the war that we're in.

"Regardless, if I'm working at Home Depot in the future, come by and say hello and I'll even sing you a song while I show you where isle [sic] 7 is;-)

"To all my fellow musicians/friends: stay focused and positive and never give up".

STRYPER's new album, "Even The Devil Believes", will be released on September 4 via Frontiers Music Srl. The 11-track project is STRYPER's first studio LP with Perry Richardson (FIREHOUSE) on bass and background vocals.

Most of the recording sessions for STRYPER's new LP took place at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts with engineer Danny Bernini.

Formed 37 years ago, STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen" and "God Damn Evil".

