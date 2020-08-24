STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Doesn't Understand Why 'People Feel The Need To Post Political Hate'

Michael Sweet of openly Christian rockers STRYPER says that he can't understand why people "feel the need" to ridicule others for their political beliefs.

Sweet made his comments shortly after the Republican National Convention kicked off Monday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a roll call formally nominating Donald Trump to run in the November election.

Sweet took to his social media to write: "Why do you think people feel the need to post political hate? I'm trying to figure it out. Constant disdain for people who don't agree with them. Endless posts about why people should vote for the other party (regardless of what party your affiliated with) and if they don't they're embiciles, they're idiots, they're bad people.

"Why in the world cant people just be left alone and have the right to do what they want to do. Do you like being told what you should or shouldn't eat and if you don't eat what another person thinks you should eat then you're a fool? Or what music you should or shouldn't listen to? Or what clothes you should be wearing? Or what car you should be driving? Think about that. Imagine someone constantly telling you what's right and what's wrong with your choices — all of them! Why is politics any different? Of course there's more at stake regarding politics and I understand that but it's still the individuals choice and we should all respect that. Respect is hard to come by these days.

"I'm already tired of all the people posting constant negative posts about each party and it's only August! It won't change what other people want to do and or who they want to support or vote for.

"It's one thing to do so in love but usually it's done in hate and man it just sucks. Just a thought as I head out to Starbucks;-)

"Stay positive and Make Love Great Again"

Back in November 2016, Sweet drew criticism from some STRYPER fans for posting a picture of Trump and congratulating the real estate mogul for "working his ass off for the presidency of the United States of America."

In early March, Sweet praised Trump's actions that served to ramp up the federal government's response to the COVID-19 epidemic — even after Trump was criticized by some parts of the media for downplaying fears about COVID-19 or actively spreading misinformation about its repercussions.

This past May, Sweet said that he would like to see his band represented by Trump's fourth White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany.

According to The Washington Post, 65 percent of Republicans are white Christians, but white Christians account for only 38 percent of Democrats.

Earlier this month, Trump said that if Joe Biden, the Democrat challenger for the White House, was elected president, he would "hurt God."

"He's following the radical left agenda — take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God … He's against God," Trump told supporters during a trip to Ohio.

