STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Blasts 'Evil' Women 'Shamelessly And Proudly' Taking 'Abortion Pills' On Video

Michael Sweet of openly Christian rockers STRYPER has blasted protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court who were videotaped allegedly taking abortion pills ahead of the nation's highest court hearing arguments over the Mississippi abortion law challenging Roe v. Wade.

At least four women were captured on video on Wednesday (December 1) taking pills and chanting "abortion pills forever" while smiling and holding a large black sign which read, "We Are Taking Abortion Pills Forever." Another video reportedly showed them chanting, "Abortion pills are in our hands, and we won't stop."

Earlier today (Thursday, December 2), Sweet shared a video of yesterday's protest and he included the following message: "When women are shamelessly and proudly taking 'abortion pills' on video with smiles on their faces, isn't that a whole new level of evil?

"Sometimes I feel like I'm the only one who feels this way. How and why is this acceptable in our world? Are we really this far gone? Celebrating the death of the unborn!!

"God help us and save us……..

"#prolife #godhelpus #evil #life".

Sweet previously touched upon his views on abortion in a 2020 interview with Slabber.net. While discussing how he decides which presidential candidate he gets behind, he said: "It's not anything new for people to hear from a Christian that they support pro-life. We want to see children that are unborn, live. The other side of that argument, for example, if the woman is raped and she loses her right to have an abortion, that's a terrible thing as well, and I agree with that. You would think in this case a woman should have the choice to keep that baby or not keep that baby. It's a tough argument. There are pros and cons to both sides of this argument. For me, as a believer, as a Christian, the pro-life pros outweigh the cons. Therefore, I'm a guy who typically gets behind whoever is the candidate that is pro-life as well."

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday as the justices consider Mississippi's request to overturn Roe v. Wade — the court's 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States — and uphold a state law that bars the procedure 15 weeks after conception.

According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, more than twice as many Americans (55 percent) say they want the court to reaffirm Roe v. Wade as say they want it overturned (24 percent).

Critics have said that tossing out the landmark rulings establishing abortion rights would tarnish the court's reputation and open the floodgates to other challenges to well-settled law.

In a 2018 interview with the Detroit Free Press, Sweet said that STRYPER was never fully embraced by the heavy metal and hard rock communities, largely because of its Christian lyrics. "We've never been accepted by either side," he said. "The secular side, the mainstream, they've never accepted us to this day. We're probably that band that everyone's going to go to whenever there's a time to mock. We'll be the band used for that in most cases. Now on the Christian side, we've never really had the full support of the Christian side because we don't fit into their little club. We're not wearing suits and ties and going to every church and preaching."

