STRYPER Releases Music Video For 'Divider'

The official music video for "Divider", the new single from openly Christian hard rockers STRYPER, can be seen below. The song is taken from the band's latest album, "Even The Devil Believes", which was released on September 4 via Frontiers Music Srl.

STRYPER comments: "We are so amazed at the response of our first video, 'Do Unto Others'.

"We are very blessed to have been able to not only shoot one video but to also shoot a second video for 'Divider'.

"This song has received an incredible amount of positive comments from fans worldwide. And to top it off, we recorded a group of fans on the choruses. They nailed it!!

"We're very happy to bring you yet another incredible video (despite the obstacles and difficulties of trying to do so) and we hope you like what you see/hear. Please help us spread the word and take this one to the top. Here is 'Divider'!"

Filled with the band's signature riffs, harmony-laden melodies and positive themes, the 11-track project is STRYPER's first studio album with Perry Richardson (FIREHOUSE) on bass and background vocals.

"We're incredibly happy to write a new chapter in the book of STRYPER," says vocalist/guitarist Michael Sweet, who has served as the band's primary songwriter since its inception in 1983. "This album was recorded during the pandemic, and I believe the message pertains to the times we are living in so perfectly. It's a recording of hope and inspiration and a light in the darkest of times."

Sweet, who also produced the new album, revealed that the band members delivered focused determination, a collaborative spirit and spot-on execution for the new record. The result is a collection of remarkable songs that will leave a strong impact on listeners.

"It has an energy unlike any other album we've done," he asserts. "We even pulled a song from the past that has never been heard or released, and by doing so we brought a little bit of 1989 back into the mix."

Other standout tracks include "Blood From Above", "Make Love Great Again", "Do Unto Others", "How To Fly" and the heart-stirring ballad "This I Pray".

"The music and lyrics are rock-solid," says Sweet. "God really blessed this one and hopefully it will bless everyone who hears it as well."

Most of the recording sessions for STRYPER's new LP took place at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts with engineer Danny Bernini.

Formed 37 years ago, STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen" and "God Damn Evil".

