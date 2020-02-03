STRYPER Frontman Defends This Year's SUPER BOWL Halftime Show: It Was 'Very Entertaining To Watch'

STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet has defended this year's Super Bowl halftime performance, saying it was "pretty amazing" and "very entertaining to watch."
Sunday's (February 2) halftime show saw Shakira and Jennifer Lopez teaming up for a history-making performance that honored the Latino community. Shakira sang a medley of some of her hit songs before swapping out with Jennifer Lopez, who danced and sang some of her classics. The dued then joined forces to end the performance, joined by J.Lo's daughter and a children's choir.
Earlier today (Monday, February 3), Sweet took to his social media to write: "I thought the halftime performance was pretty amazing. Whether it was your style of music or not, it was quite the production and very entertaining to watch. I'm not sure why we feel obligated to give negative feedback about everything we see and or hear these days but I must say that I miss the old saying 'if you don't have something nice to say don't say anything at all.' @jlo and @shakira really did an amazing job! Next year? @stryper performing 'Battle Hymn', 'God' & 'Yahweh' so America can say 'Who the hell are these guys?'"
Last fall, Dee Snider slammed the NFL for not hiring rock artists to perform at the Super Bowl, saying: "Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored. I guess we don't shake our ass enough!!"
The TWISTED SISTER singer later clarified his views, adding: "My point about this years @NFL halftime show isn't a slight on @shakira or @JLo, it's frustration that week after week rock is the go to music during games but gets no respect when it comes to the Super Bowl! And I don't think I'm popular enough for that slot. But @Metallica..."
Only two Super Bowl halftime show performers have come even remotely close to being heavy metal: THE WHO in 2010 and AEROSMITH in 2001.
According to Sportscasting.com, the NFL considers popularity, music genre, and the artists' overall performance value choosing the performers for the halftime show. However, it's not the NFL that chooses who takes the stage. The league comes up with a short list, but the host cities pick the Super Bowl halftime performers.
