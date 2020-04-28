STRYPER Completes Mixing New Album

Openly Christian hard rockers STRYPER have completed mixing their new album for a late 2020 release via Frontiers Music Srl.

On Friday (April 24), STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet took to his social media to write: "I could not be happier to be able to say that the new @stryper album is officially mixed! It sounds killer! Big, fat, bold and spicy - wait till you hear it! Thank you @dannyb413 for making it happen and now it goes onto @alexsaltz to be taken to another level. I already have 5 favorites that are on repeat. I'm pretty sure they’ll be yours as well. Coming soon to a system near you - The Y&B Attack is alive and well #heavymetalmusic #guitarlove #musicproducer #loudandproud"

Most of the recording sessions for STRYPER's new disc took place at SpiritHouse Recording Studios in Northampton, Massachusetts with engineer Danny Bernini.

Among tracks set to appear on the LP is "For God And Rock & Roll".

This past September, Sweet told The Metal Voice about the musical direction of STRYPER's follow-up to 2018's "God Damn Evil": "It's gonna be aligned with the last album, but taking it a step further. We're gonna do some things where people are gonna hear it and go, 'You've gotta be kidding me,' that's gonna surprise and shock people in a really good way. It's gonna be a metal album — it's not gonna be a pop album or pop-rock or glam metal and all these silly terms. It's gonna be a metal album. And we're gonna really pull some things out of the hat, man, and try to blow people's minds."

Formed 37 years ago, STRYPER is the first overtly Christian metal band to go mainstream. The group's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen" and the aforementioned "God Damn Evil".

Sweet's tenth solo album, "Ten", was released in October via Rat Pak Records in North America and Frontiers Music Srl in Europe.

