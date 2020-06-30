STRIKER Wins JUNO Award In 'Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year' Category

STRIKER was honored in the "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" category at this year's Juno Awards (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy Awards). The 49th annual event was held Monday (June 29) as a special virtual presentation.

"Thank you so much everyone!" STRIKER said in a social media post. "We are so grateful to win the Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year at the 2020 The JUNO Awards!! Congratulations to all the other nominees. We're gonna post a lot more about this over the next few days and weeks but for now it's beer time. THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!"

"Play To Win" was released in October 2018 via STRIKER's independent label Record Breaking Records. The LP was produced by the band, with mixing and mastering by Hendrik Udd (FIREWIND, POWERWOLF, HAMMERFALL, DELAIN).

Artists who released albums between September 1, 2018 and November 8, 2019 were eligible for nominations.

Eligible musicians must be Canadian citizens. This is defined by CARAS as 50 percent or more of group members holding Canadian birth certificates, passports or are Canadian Permanent Resident(s) with residency in Canada during the last six months of the eligibility period.

"Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" nominees were as follows:

* KOBRA AND THE LOTUS - "Evolution" (Napalm/The Orchard)

* LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - "Martyr" (Cyper Proxy/Independent)

* SINGLE MOTHERS DINE ALONE - "Through A Wall" (The Orchard)

* STRIKER - "Play To Win" (Record Breaking Records/Independent)

* THE AGONIST - "Orphans" (Rodeostar/The Orchard)

A complete list of Juno Awards winners can be found here.

