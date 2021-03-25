STONE TEMPLE PILOTS To Release 25th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of 'Tiny Music' Album In July

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 LP "Tiny Music…Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop" by releasing a three-disc/one-LP deluxe edition. Due on July 23, it will feature a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and mixes of several of the songs, and a complete concert taped at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, Florida, on March 14, 1997.

"Tiny Music" was recorded in late 1995 with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Westerly Ranch in Santa Ynez, California.

Prior to the release of "Tiny Music", STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' original singer Scott Weiland was arrested for possession of cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. In April 1996, a judge ordered him to spend four to six months at a drug treatment center, which put the group's U.S. summer tour on hold.

"Tiny Music…Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop" deluxe edition track listing

Disc One: Original Album 2021 Remaster

01. Press Play

02. Pop's Love Suicide

03. Tumble In The Rough

04. Big Bang Baby

05. Lady Picture Show

06. And So I Know

07. Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart

08. Art School Girl

09. Adhesive

10. Ride The Cliche

11. Daisy

12. Seven Caged Tigers

Disc Two: Early Versions, Instrumentals, & Alternate Mixes

01. Press Play (Full-Length Version)

02. Pop's Love Suicide (Early Version)

03. Tumble In The Rough (Early Version)

04. Big Bang Baby (Early Version)

05. Lady Picture Show (Early Version)

06. And So I Know (Early Version)

07. Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart (Early Version)

08. 5 Or 4 Times (Art School Girl) (Early Version)

09. Adhesive (Instrumental)

10. Ride The Cliche (Instrumental)

11. Seven Caged Tigers (Early Version)

12. Big Bang Baby (Alternate Version)

13. Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart (Percussion Mix)

14. Art School Girl (Jaw Harp Version)

15. Kretz's Acoustic Song

Disc Three: Live at Club La Vela, Panama City Beach, FL (3/14/97)

01. Crackerman

02. Meatplow

03. Tumble In The Rough

04. Vasoline

05. Wicked Garden

06. Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart

07. Plush

08. Big Empty

09. Interstate Love Song

10. Lady Picture Show

11. Unglued

12. Big Bang Baby

13. Dead & Bloated

14. Sex Type Thing

Weiland, who reunited with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.

Jeff Gutt joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS four years ago. His recording debut with the group was on its self-titled seventh LP, which arrived in March 2018.

Gutt, a 44-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS in 2017 after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

