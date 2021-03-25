STONE TEMPLE PILOTS To Release 25th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of 'Tiny Music' Album In July

March 25, 2021 0 Comments

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS To Release 25th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of 'Tiny Music' Album In July

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 LP "Tiny Music…Songs From the Vatican Gift Shop" by releasing a three-disc/one-LP deluxe edition. Due on July 23, it will feature a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and mixes of several of the songs, and a complete concert taped at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, Florida, on March 14, 1997.

"Tiny Music" was recorded in late 1995 with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Westerly Ranch in Santa Ynez, California.

Prior to the release of "Tiny Music", STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' original singer Scott Weiland was arrested for possession of cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance. In April 1996, a judge ordered him to spend four to six months at a drug treatment center, which put the group's U.S. summer tour on hold.

"Tiny Music…Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop" deluxe edition track listing

Disc One: Original Album 2021 Remaster

01. Press Play
02. Pop's Love Suicide
03. Tumble In The Rough
04. Big Bang Baby
05. Lady Picture Show
06. And So I Know
07. Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart
08. Art School Girl
09. Adhesive
10. Ride The Cliche
11. Daisy
12. Seven Caged Tigers

Disc Two: Early Versions, Instrumentals, & Alternate Mixes

01. Press Play (Full-Length Version)
02. Pop's Love Suicide (Early Version)
03. Tumble In The Rough (Early Version)
04. Big Bang Baby (Early Version)
05. Lady Picture Show (Early Version)
06. And So I Know (Early Version)
07. Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart (Early Version)
08. 5 Or 4 Times (Art School Girl) (Early Version)
09. Adhesive (Instrumental)
10. Ride The Cliche (Instrumental)
11. Seven Caged Tigers (Early Version)
12. Big Bang Baby (Alternate Version)
13. Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart (Percussion Mix)
14. Art School Girl (Jaw Harp Version)
15. Kretz's Acoustic Song

Disc Three: Live at Club La Vela, Panama City Beach, FL (3/14/97)

01. Crackerman
02. Meatplow
03. Tumble In The Rough
04. Vasoline
05. Wicked Garden
06. Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart
07. Plush
08. Big Empty
09. Interstate Love Song
10. Lady Picture Show
11. Unglued
12. Big Bang Baby
13. Dead & Bloated
14. Sex Type Thing

Weiland, who reunited with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.

Jeff Gutt joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS four years ago. His recording debut with the group was on its self-titled seventh LP, which arrived in March 2018.

Gutt, a 44-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS in 2017 after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).