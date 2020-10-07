STONE TEMPLE PILOTS To Perform Entire 'Purple' Album During Livestream Event

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS will perform their iconic album "Purple" in its entirety for an epic livestream event on Friday October 16 at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST via watch.stonetemplepilots.com.

Tickets for the livestream event are $10.00 and can be purchased here.

Exclusive STP merch will be available to ticket purchasers.

When STONE TEMPLE PILOTS returned to the studio in 1994 to record the band's second album, the quartet was facing the high expectations set by its debut "Core" (1992), which sold more than eight million copies and earned a Grammy Award. The release of "Purple" on June 7, 1994 would cement their place as one of the definitive bands of their generation as the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart on its way to selling more than six million copies.

Scott Weiland, Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz recorded most of "Purple" in Atlanta with producer Brendan O'Brien. The album features some of the group's most iconic tracks, including "Interstate Love Song" and "Vasoline" — which both topped the Mainstream Rock chart in 1994.

"Purple: Super Deluxe Edition" was made available in September 2019 via Rhino. The 3-CD/1-LP set includes a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of album tracks and rarities, along with an unreleased full concert recording from 1994. On the same day, the music was made available both digitally and as a 2-CD Deluxe Edition.

"Purple: Super Deluxe Edition" explores the making of the album with a mix of unreleased music that includes demos ("Unglued" and "Army Ants") and early versions of album tracks ("Meat Plow" and "Interstate Love Song"), plus acoustic recordings ("Big Empty"). The collection also features three unreleased live performances from the 1994 KROQ Acoustic Christmas show, including a version of "Christmastime Is Here" from "A Charlie Brown Christmas". Perhaps the biggest surprise of the new collection, however, is STP's previously unreleased demo of "She Knows Me Too Well", a song the BEACH BOYS originally recorded in 1965.

"Purple: Super Deluxe Edition" closes with a previously unreleased recording of the band's August 23, 1994 concert in New Haven, Connecticut. The electrifying 17-song performance captures the band in top form with both electric and acoustic sets, featuring 10 songs from "Purple" along with hits from "Core" ("Plush" and "Sex Type Thing") and covers (David Bowie's "Andy Warhol" and Woody Guthrie's "Gypsy Davy").