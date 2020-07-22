STONE TEMPLE PILOTS To Perform 'Core' Album In Its Entirety For Livestream Event

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS To Perform 'Core' Album In Its Entirety For Livestream Event

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS will perform their iconic album, "Core", in its entirety for an epic livestream event on Friday, July 31 at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST on Nugs.tv.

"Core", STP's breakout debut album features smash hits "Sex Type Thing", "Wicked Garden" and "Plush", which won the Grammy Award in 1994 for "Best Hard Rock Performance."

Tickets for the livestream event are $9.99, and can be purchased here. Also available at Nugs.tv, Nugs.net app, iOS, Android or Nugs.net app on Apple TV. The concert will also be available within 48 hours from pressing play, for user to replay.

In addition to the "Core" livestream event, STP will release live audio from past shows beginning with August 3, 2011 at Hampton Beach Ballroom in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire with Scott Weiland, and June 13, 2019 in London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town with lead vocalist Jeff Gutt.

Gutt says about the 2019 London show: "The show at O2 Forum was my first time being in London. In fact, I had never been to Europe, so I was just trying to take in all the history and city vibes. STP hadn't been there in quite a while, so I remember the crowd being especially electric. There's something about when the lights go out and everyone knows that the show is about to begin, that really takes us all to a magical place together."

Gutt joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS three years ago. His recording debut with the group was on its self-titled seventh LP, which arrived in March 2018.

Gutt, a 44-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS in 2017 after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

Original STONE TEMPLE PILTOS singer Scott Weiland, who reunited with the group in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.

