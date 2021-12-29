STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' ROBERT DELEO Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'It's The Crud'

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS bassist Robert DeLeo has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The 55-year-old musician revealed his diagnosis in an Instagram post earlier today. He shared a photo of a positive COVID-19 test and he wrote: "Well, like so many others this virus has come to pay me a visit. Yes, double lines… Jackpot! Except this time you don't win anything but a nice chunk of time by yourself doing the 'q' word. Omicron, Robotron, Lexicon, whatever they wanna call it, it's the CRUD! A new year is upon us and I hope and pray everyone stays healthy and safe. Let's all make this new year a positive and forward moving experience filled with everything we all love!"

Last month, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS scrapped the remaining shows on their tour — including an appearance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida — after a "member" of the band's "organization" tested positive for COVID-19.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS features three original members — Robert DeLeo, guitarist Dean DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz.

Singer Jeff Gutt, a 45-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

Original STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland, who reunited with the group in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS released their first all-acoustic album, titled "Perdida", in February 2020. The disc was Gutt's second with STP. His recording debut with the group was on its self-titled seventh album, which arrived in March 2018.

