STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Pull Out Of WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE Festival After Positive COVID-19 Test

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS have scrapped the remaining shows on their current tour after a "member" of the band's "organization" tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS announced the cancelation in a social media post on Wednesday (November 10). The band wrote: "During routine Covid-19 testing of our band and crew, we have discovered that a member of our organization has tested positive for the virus. Out of an abundance of caution, we must regretfully cancel our remaining shows on this current tour; our appearances in Daytona, FL at the Welcome to Rockville Festival and Tulsa, OK at the Skyline Event Center. Refunds for the Tulsa show can be made at your point of purchase.

"Thank you to everyone that came out to see us this fall, it was wonderful to see all of your beautiful faces in person again. We hope to be able to do this again with you all very soon."

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS features three original members — guitarist Dean DeLeo, bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz.

Singer Jeff Gutt, a 45-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

Original STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland, who reunited with the group in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS released their first all-acoustic album, titled "Perdida", in February 2020. The disc was Gutt's second with STP. His recording debut with the group was on its self-titled seventh album, which arrived in March 2018.

