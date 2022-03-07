STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Frontman JEFF GUTT Is 'Very Proud Of And Humbled By' Opportunity To Sing SCOTT WEILAND Songs

March 7, 2022 0 Comments

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Frontman JEFF GUTT Is 'Very Proud Of And Humbled By' Opportunity To Sing SCOTT WEILAND Songs

In a new interview with Australia's Rockpit, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Jeff Gutt said that he is "humbled" to be singing songs first made famous by the band's original frontman Scott Weiland and that in later years had been interpreted by Weiland's replacement, LINKIN PARK's Chester Bennington.

"I looked up to those guys personally," Gutt said about STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' previous singers. "I never met Scott, but I love Scott — he was a big influence on me when I was learning how to sing and what it meant to be a frontman and his fearlessness and all those things that made him who he was. So I learned a lot from him and to be able to go up there and sing those songs and carry on his legacy like that is definitely something I'm very proud of and humbled by."

He continued: "I try not to think about it too much as a me-versus-them kind of thing; I just try and go out there, because I love those songs too like the fans do, so I just really want to go out there and represent it honorably."

Beating out 20,000 other hopefuls to become the new voice of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, Gutt won the title after a global search to find someone with whom the band could not only perform their hits, but collaborate on new material. As STP drummer Eric Kretz explained: "Jeff beat everybody out in every area, especially the [song]writing process; Jeff, just hands down, won that one." Less than a year after assuming the lead role within the band, Gutt and STP released "Stone Temple Pilots" (2018), the band's first record in eight years, on which Gutt co-wrote every track. Jeff's second release with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, the band's first all-acoustic album titled "Perdida", came out in February 2020.

Building upon 20 years as a songwriter and performer in bands including DRY CELL, DRAGONFLY, ACRYLIC, BAND WITH NO NAME and INNERFAITH, Gutt appeared as a contestant in Season Two of the American reality series "The X Factor" in 2012. He was invited back for Season Three and quickly became a fan favorite, finishing in second place and racking up more than 50 million views during his time on the show.

In addition to his current gig with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, Gutt is a founding member of another alt-rock band RIVAL CITY. RIVAL CITY toured the globe, performing for mass audiences in the Middle East, Europe, India and the U.S.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).