STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' DEAN DELEO On Upcoming 'Core' Livestream Event: 'We're All Itchin' To Just Get Out And Play'

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS will perform their iconic album, "Core", in its entirety for an epic livestream event on Friday, July 31 at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST on Nugs.tv.

"Core", STP's breakout debut album features smash hits "Sex Type Thing", "Wicked Garden" and "Plush", which won the Grammy Award in 1994 for "Best Hard Rock Performance."

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS guitarist Dean DeLeo told The Pulse Of Radio that the idea for the event came from his brother and bandmate, bassist Robert DeLeo. "I think it was just a matter of sheer boredom and thinking of what to do," Dean said. "[Robert] said, 'Hey, man, maybe we should get in a small room and play this first record and if all goes well we should just do each record,' and we all loved the idea.

"Look, we're all itchin' to just get out and play," Dean continued. "You know we had over a hundred shows pulled out from under us this year. Everything. Not rescheduled — canceled — and there's nothing on the books for 2021, so it's just, like, 'Let's do something! Let's play!'"

Dean went on to say a couple of the "Core" songs haven't been performed live in a very long time. "There's two songs that haven't been played in forever," he said. "One of them is 'Naked Sunday'. I think the last time we played that was on 'Saturday Night Live', maybe 1993? So that one is one that's been locked away, and also 'Where The River Goes'. We haven't played that in many, many, many years — a couple decades."

Tickets for the livestream event are $9.99, and can be purchased here. Also available at Nugs.tv, Nugs.net app, iOS, Android or Nugs.net app on Apple TV. The concert will also be available within 48 hours from pressing play, for user to replay.

In addition to the "Core" livestream event, STP will release live audio from past shows beginning with August 3, 2011 at Hampton Beach Ballroom in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire with Scott Weiland, and June 13, 2019 in London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town with lead vocalist Jeff Gutt.

Gutt joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS three years ago. His recording debut with the group was on its self-titled seventh LP, which arrived in March 2018.

Gutt, a 44-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS in 2017 after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

Original STONE TEMPLE PILTOS singer Scott Weiland, who reunited with the group in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.