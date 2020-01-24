STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Cancel Acoustic Tour Due To JEFF GUTT's 'Severely Herniated Disc'

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS have canceled their previously announced "Perdida" acoustic tour due to a severely herniated disc of lead vocalist Jeff Gutt. Doctors have advised immediate surgery, along with several weeks of recovery time and physical therapy. Gutt is expected to make a full recovery, and the band hopes to reschedule the acoustic tour later this year. Ticket holders can seek refunds at point of purchase.

STP will continue with their Australian tour with LIVE and BUSH in April, and summer tour with NICKELBACK.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' first-ever acoustic album "Perdida" will be released on February 10. The band recorded the disc at drummer Eric Kretz's Bomb Shelter Studios. STP utilized a variety of instruments that haven't been associated with the group in the past, including flute, alto saxophone, guitarrón, viola, cello and vintage keyboards.

Bassist Robert DeLeo said "Perdida" (Spanish for 'loss') shows how music has helped them process grief, search for meaning and, ultimately, create something beautiful from the pain. "When I've gone through things in my life, I've found that sitting down and having an honest conversation with my guitar is the best therapy," he said.

"Recording an acoustic album like 'Perdida' is something the band has wanted to do for many years," added Kretz. "We performed on 'MTV Unplugged' in 1993, and we usually play acoustic mini-sets on tour, so when Robert and Dean started playing their new songs for us during our tour last year, we knew right away they would be perfect for an acoustic album."

Writing lyrics for an introspective album like "Perdida" meant exposing himself like never before, said Gutt, who joined the band in 2017. "It's an emotionally honest album and I needed to approach it that way for these songs to resonate," he said. "I had to let myself be as vulnerable writing the lyrics as Dean and Robert were writing the music."

To record "Perdida", the quartet assembled at Kretz's Bomb Shelter Studios in February 2019. The key to making the album, Dean explained, was finding a way to say more with less. "Everything you hear serves a purpose, from the space in the arrangements to the different instruments. We only added things that served the songs," he said.

Photo credit: PR Brown

