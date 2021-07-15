STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Are 'Still Trying To Figure Out' Their Next Move

In a new interview with Greg Prato of Guitar World focusing primarily on the upcoming 25th-anniversary issue of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' "Tiny Music…Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop" album, bassist Robert DeLeo was asked what is up next for him and his bandmates as the world navigates its way out of the pandemic. He responded: "We're still trying to figure that out. These are interesting times. The people that are in this business of entertainment are the last to kind of shove off on what we used to be doing. I think we're still trying to figure that out," he repeated. "I think the world is still trying to figure that out. So, we're kind of at the mercy of the hands of this pandemic and seeing where this all takes us. I'm hopeful — to see what's going to happen here. And hopefully see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Due on July 23, the three-disc/one-LP deluxe edition of "Tiny Music…Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop" will feature a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and mixes of several of the songs, and a complete concert taped at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, Florida, on March 14, 1997.

Singer Jeff Gutt joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS four years ago. His recording debut with the group was on its self-titled seventh LP, which arrived in March 2018.

Gutt, a 45-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS in 2017 after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

Original STONE TEMPLE PILTOS singer Scott Weiland, who reunited with the group in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.