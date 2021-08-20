STONE TEMPLE PILOTS Announce Fall 2021 Solo Headline Tour

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS have announced a series of headline shows following their co-headline tour with BUSH.

The first official date of the solo tour begins October 9 in Chattanooga during the BUSH co-headline tour, and starts up again October 18 in Wichita, Kansas.

Tickets go on sale today, Friday August 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets, visit www.stonetemplepilots.com.

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS 2021 solo headline tour dates:

Oct. 09 - Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre*

Oct. 18 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion**

Oct. 20 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5**

Oct. 22 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center**

Oct. 23 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt**

Oct. 26 - Covington, KY @ Madison Theater**

Oct. 27 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center**

Oct. 29 - Waterloo, NY @The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino**

Oct. 30 - Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway Arena**

Oct. 31 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount***

Nov. 02 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater**

Nov. 03 - Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live**

Nov. 05 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium**

Nov. 06 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino**

Nov. 07 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak**

Nov. 09 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram's Head Live***

* with DEVORA

** with TYLER BRYANT & THE SHAKEDOWN

*** support to be announced

Singer Jeff Gutt joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS four years ago. His recording debut with the group was on its self-titled seventh LP, which arrived in March 2018.

Gutt, a 45-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS in 2017 after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

Original STONE TEMPLE PILTOS singer Scott Weiland, who reunited with the group in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.

