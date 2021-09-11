STONE TEMPLE PILOTS And BUSH Cancel Fall 2021 U.S. Tour 'Due To COVID-19-Related Circumstances'

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and BUSH have canceled their previously announced co-headline tour. The 11-city outing was scheduled to kick off September 30 in Mesa, Arizona and wrap on October 17 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The news of the cancelation was shared on Friday (September 10) by STONE TEMPLE PILOTS. The group wrote in a statement: "STP friends and family, unfortunately BUSH has had to cancel their upcoming tour with us that was to start at the end of this month. We are of course saddened by this news, but it's a sign of the times right now. That said, our headline dates starting on October 17th are still on! The only headline date that is being canceled is Oct 9th in Chattanooga, as that was during the BUSH run and can no longer fit with the schedule. We'd love to see you all out there for the [remaining] dates, and we're so very much looking forward to coming back to all canceled markets as soon as we can."

In a separate statement, BUSH said about the decision to call off the tour: "Due to unfortunate and unavoidable Covid-related circumstances, we will be unable to move forward with our planned Fall tour dates — including our festival appearances and our tour with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS.

"We cannot stress enough how heartbreaking it is to not be able to go out and play after all of this time, and after all of our attempted starts and ensuing stops over the past year and a half. We wish to extend our deepest apologies as this is the last thing we would want for all our great fans as well as our good friends in STONE TEMPLE PILOTS."

BUSH and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS both released new albums in 2020: "The Kingdom" and "Perdida", respectively.

BUSH's sole remaining original member is frontman Gavin Rossdale. STONE TEMPLE PILOTS features three original members — guitarist Dean DeLeo, bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz — plus lead singer Jeff Gutt, who joined the group in 2017.

Gutt, a 45-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

Original STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland, who reunited with the group in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.

Last October, BUSH released "The Kingdom Deluxe Edition". The record featured six bonus songs, including "Heroes", a special tribute to David Bowie, as well as live performances of the title track "The Kingdom" and single "Flowers On A Grave", which went Top 10 on Active Rock Radio.

