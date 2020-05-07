STONE SOUR Releases Original Demo Version Of 'Mission Statement'

STONE SOUR has released a demo version of the song "Mission Statement". The final version of the track appeared on the band's third album, "Audio Secrecy", which came out in 2010.

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of the "Mission Statement" demo, STONE SOUR guitarist Josh Rand said: "After the 'Come What(ever) May' cycle had ended, I started to work on some new music. I thought at time about putting a new project together. A friend of mine Jeremy Colson (who plays drums in Steve Vai's band) played on some material that I had written. We recorded a few songs at Sun Prairie Studio, in CA. I always wanted to record there because of all the classic Shrapnel Records music was recorded there. Unfortunately, the project didn't work out but I knew that this track had potential. When we got ready to record 'Audio Secrecy' our producer Nick Raskulinecz felt we didn't have the opening track for the record so I brought this song to STONE SOUR."

Rand recently said that he has "no idea" when STONE SOUR will release a new studio album. Asked in an interview with Guitar World if the band has started working yet on a follow-up to 2017's "Hydrograd", Rand replied: "To be honest, the band is on hiatus right now with no timetable on a return. It's a mixture of needing a break, plus Corey wants to do a solo album, so I don't know when there will be new STONE SOUR music."

Rand confirmed to the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast that he is working on a new solo project. Rand explained, "As of right now, I have 12 songs musically done. Right now I'm looking at vocalists — different vocalists."

Regarding the musical direction of his new solo material, Rand said, "It definitely is different than what I think most people would expect. I decided if I was gonna do anything that I wanted it not to sound like STONE SOUR 'cause it's going to, to some degree." Rand added that much of the music is "piano-based."

STONE SOUR has been off the road and out of sight since completing the touring cycle for its 2017 LP "Hydrograd". Taylor has been working with SLIPKNOT since then, recording and touring behind that group's sixth effort, "We Are Not Your Kind", although all plans are on hold right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rand has been promoting STONE SOUR's new live album, "Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno", which came out in December.

Taylor also recently told WhatCulture that he has already written 26 songs for his long-in-the-works solo album, which he has hinted at recording over the years.


