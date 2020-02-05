STONE SOUR Releases Demo Version Of 'Tumult' Song

STONE SOUR has released a demo version of the song "Tumult". The original track appeared on the band's self-titled debut album, which came out in 2002.

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of the "Tumult" demo, STONE SOUR guitarist Josh Rand wrote: "When Corey [Taylor, vocals] and I finished up recording the Project X demos, we knew that we had to put a band together to be able to play out. First, we asked Danny Spain (who tracked drums on the Project X demo) to join, but was formerly in the band DOWN THE SUN, so he was out. I suggested Joel [Ekman] to Corey because the two of us had jammed around a little the year prior. Corey made the call and Joel was back behind the drum kit once again. One day Shawn [Economaki, bass] stopped by Corey's place and listened to the Project X demos and said 'It's pretty cool.. I guess I'll play bass.' The 2nd guitar player spot was offered to Josh Brainard, the original SLIPKNOT guitarist that James [Root] replaced. He turned down the offer to focus on his own new project. So the four of us started rehearsing for the first show. About a week out from the show, James told Shawn he wanted to play with us and he joined the band. We knew we needed a great closing song for the live set, so we went back to the STONE SOUR vault and grabbed 'Tumult'. This is the original recording from 1996."

Rand recently said that he has "no idea" when STONE SOUR will release a new studio album. Asked in an interview with Guitar World if the band has started working yet on a follow-up to 2017's "Hydrograd", Rand replied: "To be honest, the band is on hiatus right now with no timetable on a return. It's a mixture of needing a break, plus Corey wants to do a solo album, so I don't know when there will be new STONE SOUR music."

Rand hinted that the band will release something next summer which he can't talk about yet, but also told The Pulse Of Radio he's working on another project to keep fans happy during the hiatus. "I archive like everything that we've done, so starting at the top of [2020], every week I'm going to release a demo or an alternate version of a song, starting from the very beginning. And then throughout the entire year will get us up to 'Hydrograd'. So I'm pretty excited about that."

STONE SOUR has been off the road and out of sight since completing the touring cycle for its 2017 LP "Hydrograd". Taylor has been working with SLIPKNOT since then, recording and currently touring behind that group's sixth effort, "We Are Not Your Kind". Rand is currently promoting STONE SOUR's new live album, "Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno", which came out on December 13.

Taylor also recently told WhatCulture that he has already written 26 songs for his long-in-the-works solo album, which he has hinted at recording over the years.


