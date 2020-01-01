STONE SOUR Releases Demo Version Of 'The Song That Started It All', 'Get Inside'

STONE SOUR has released a demo version of the song "Get Inside". The original track opened the band's self-titled debut album, which came out in 2002.

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of the "Get Inside" demo, STONE SOUR guitarist Josh Rand wrote: "January 1, 2000. The first day of the new millennium. It was a homecoming show for SLIPKNOT, and as Corey [Taylor, STONE SOUR and SLIPKNOT singer] & myself sat at his grandma Thelma's house waiting to leave for the show that night, we played each other music that we had separately been working on. These were songs that he had written outside of SLIPKNOT, and songs that I had recorded at home on a 4 track. After we listened to all of the tracks, we decided that we needed to record these songs at SR Studios in Des Moines during his time off from touring. These sessions took place over the next year and became the Project X/SuperEgo demo.

"Most of the songs from those sessions ended up on the first STONE SOUR album. The goal was not to have any musical boundaries; to play whatever we wanted regardless of what people might think.

"Here is the first version of Get Inside, the song that started it all."

Rand recently said that he has "no idea" when STONE SOUR will release a new studio album. Asked in an interview with Guitar World if the band has started working yet on a follow-up to 2017's "Hydrograd", Rand replied: "To be honest, the band is on hiatus right now with no timetable on a return. It's a mixture of needing a break, plus Corey wants to do a solo album, so I don't know when there will be new STONE SOUR music."

Rand hinted that the band will release something next summer which he can't talk about yet, but also told The Pulse Of Radio he's working on another project to keep fans happy during the hiatus. "I archive like everything that we've done, so starting at the top of [2020], every week I'm going to release a demo or an alternate version of a song, starting from the very beginning. And then throughout the entire year will get us up to 'Hydrograd'. So I'm pretty excited about that."

STONE SOUR has been off the road and out of sight since completing the touring cycle for its 2017 LP "Hydrograd". Taylor has been working with SLIPKNOT since then, recording and currently touring behind that group's sixth effort, "We Are Not Your Kind". Rand is currently promoting STONE SOUR's new live album, "Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno", which came out on December 13.

Taylor also recently told WhatCulture that he has already written 26 songs for his long-in-the-works solo album, which he has hinted at recording over the years.

