STONE SOUR Releases Demo Version Of 'Blue Study' Song

STONE SOUR has released a demo version of the song "Blue Study". The original track appeared on the band's self-titled debut album, which came out in 2002.

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of the "Blue Study" demo, STONE SOUR guitarist Josh Rand wrote: "'Blue Study' was one of four songs written in 1997 but not recorded until 2000 during a break in the SLIPKNOT schedule. Three of those four songs made it onto the self-titled album and 'Come What(ever) May'."

Rand recently said that he has "no idea" when STONE SOUR will release a new studio album. Asked in an interview with Guitar World if the band has started working yet on a follow-up to 2017's "Hydrograd", Rand replied: "To be honest, the band is on hiatus right now with no timetable on a return. It's a mixture of needing a break, plus Corey wants to do a solo album, so I don't know when there will be new STONE SOUR music."

Rand hinted that the band will release something next summer which he can't talk about yet, but also told The Pulse Of Radio he's working on another project to keep fans happy during the hiatus. "I archive like everything that we've done, so starting at the top of [2020], every week I'm going to release a demo or an alternate version of a song, starting from the very beginning. And then throughout the entire year will get us up to 'Hydrograd'. So I'm pretty excited about that."

STONE SOUR has been off the road and out of sight since completing the touring cycle for its 2017 LP "Hydrograd". Taylor has been working with SLIPKNOT since then, recording and currently touring behind that group's sixth effort, "We Are Not Your Kind". Rand is currently promoting STONE SOUR's new live album, "Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno", which came out on December 13.

Taylor also recently told WhatCulture that he has already written 26 songs for his long-in-the-works solo album, which he has hinted at recording over the years.

