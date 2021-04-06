STONE GOSSARD: 'PEARL JAM Will Definitely Be Back'

April 6, 2021 0 Comments

STONE GOSSARD: 'PEARL JAM Will Definitely Be Back'

In a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, PEARL JAM guitarist Stone Gossard spoke about the band's plans for the coming months once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided. He said: "PEARL JAM will definitely be back. I think we'll probably be on the road. I mean, my hope is that we'll start playing some shows in the fall or early winter. I don't know what they're gonna be or when they're gonna be, but that's my hope. And after that, we've got a lot of makeup shows to do. We've got a lot of work to do."

Asked if PEARL JAM is going to jump into recording a new album or focus on touring in support of last year's "Gigaton", Stone said: "We're always kind of recording and doing stuff. So, it wouldn't surprise me if we did some more recording, but there's no plans as of now. I have no idea what we're gonna do, but I'll be ready to go when I get the call.

"Gigaton" came out in March 2020. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, it bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart. Additionally, it landed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. Internationally, the album debuted No. 1 in Italy and Austria, Top 5 in Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Germany, Belgium, Norway, Canada, and Finland and Top 10 in the U.K., Ireland, and New Zealand.

Last November, Gossard told Kerrang! that he would like to "make another record that really shocks people."

"There's some new territory [on 'Gigaton'], and I think it bodes well for whatever comes next," he said. "I think we're still scratching the surface in terms of what really could be significantly different-sounding songs. I guess I would probably compare [what I'm thinking of] to an 'OK Computer'/'Kid A' moment, thinking about RADIOHEAD's transformation and the journey that they went on… It's not going to be 'OK Computer', obviously, but a moment where we stumble onto something that is significantly different. That prospect always intrigues me. I'd like to make another record that really shocks people — that makes them go, 'Wow, that's unexpected.'"

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).