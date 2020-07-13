STITCHED UP HEART's Concert In South Dakota Is Still On: 'We're A Little Nervous'

STITCHED UP HEART singer Alecia "Mixi" Demner spoke to the KLAQ radio station about her band's upcoming August 13 appearance in Sturgis, South Dakota as part of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The rally is reportedly going ahead as scheduled, but with a few changes, including the elimination of the opening ceremony, contests, tower for photos and other large events.

Asked how she and her bandmates will handle the social distancing part of playing a rock concert, Mixi said (see video below): "I have no idea. Obviously, it's the only festival of the year. And I think we're a little nervous. We have a couple of people that have health issues in our team, and we don't want to put anyone in danger, even in our band. So it's a little scary. We're just taking everybody's advice and seeing what the best option is for that.

"I have no idea what's gonna happen with that show; I mean, it's still a month away," she continued. "So we're just kind of playing it by ear. Maybe there'll be a miracle drug before then and everything will be good. I also don't wanna promote people being unsafe and being part of the problem; we wanna be the solution, too. So it's, like, I don't know what to do. [Laughs] I really wanna play a show, though. So it's really confusing. We're just taking it a day at a time. As of now, we're playing it. And we'll see what happens."

According to Mixi, not having all the details ironed out a month before a show is not that unusual for her and the rest of STITCHED UP HEART.

"Being a band, we're conditioned to kind of fly by the seat of our pants and handle things as they come at us every day — it's literally a day at a time," she said. "Like, a tour will pop up, and [we'll be, like], 'Okay, how do we get to that tour last minute?' We've had stuff like that happen all the time. So this isn't something totally shocking to any musician. I mean, there's a lot of crew that really rely on this stuff that I feel really bad for. The big, big, big bands, I think it's gonna be a lot more challenging to get as many people into an arena, unless it's cut in half or something. But for our size, it is possible to play shows at half-capacity venues and stuff like that. We're not METALLICA. [Laughs] I just really want it to all go kind of back to normal."

About 490,000 people attended last year's 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

STITCHED UP HEART's latest album, "Darkness", was released on March 13 via Another Century. The LP was produced by FROM FIRST TO LAST singer/guitarist Matt Good (producer of ASKING ALEXANDRIA and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD).

