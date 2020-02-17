STITCHED UP HEART Wanted To 'Try Something New' With Release Of 'Darkness' Album

STITCHED UP HEART frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner spoke to That Just Happened about the band's decision to release one new song every few weeks until its new full-length album, "Darkness", finally arrives on March 13 via Another Century.

"We were trying something new, 'cause when you release an album, you give everybody everything you've got all at once, and then there's nothing new for another two years or something," she said (see video below). "So we decided to try this waterfall effect, I guess you could say, and give somebody a taste of something every month. And then sometimes, like, the pre-orders came out, and then you get two songs with it, and then the album will be released in its entirety. So, right now we're doing the pre-orders for that. But, yeah, we're trying it out, building streams, 'cause everything's mainly streaming right now, and not too many people buy albums. Hopefully people buy our album — that would be rad — but either way, our streaming numbers have gone up, and it's been good."

Asked how she decided to release which songs and when, Demner replied: "I didn't even come up with [the order], to be honest. We have a lot of people that help — a whole team of people; there's, like, nine people that are working behind the whole thing — and they put the list together and they asked if we liked it. And I was thinking it through lyrically, and the the whole thing kind of flowed perfectly. I didn't even have any edits on it. I was just, like, 'I really like how this is rolling it out.' It gives everybody a little bit of something different almost every time, and it keeps the heavier songs kind of flowing with the softer songs."

"Darkness" features previously released tracks such as "Lost" (featuring Sully Erna of GODSMACK), "Darkness", "Problems", "Bones", "Crooked Halo", "Dead Roses", "This Skin", and their most recent music video and single "Warrior". The LP was produced by FROM FIRST TO LAST singer/guitarist Matt Good (producer of ASKING ALEXANDRIA and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD) and is available to purchase in various CD, vinyl, and merchandise bundles exclusively at CenturyMedia.store. The bundles include a "Darkness" t-shirt, logo pullover hoodie, logo beanie, and signed "Darkness" lithograph posters (limited to 200). STITCHED UP HEART also partnered with Guitars 4 Vets to release a limited-edition "Warrior" t-shirt and digital download bundle. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the non-profit.

STITCHED UP HEART will join Sebastian Bach as direct support for on his spring North American tour, making stops along the way at major rock festivals such as Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville, Rock Fest and more.

