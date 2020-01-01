STITCHED UP HEART Teases 'Warrior' Music Video

Rockers STITCHED UP HEART have released a teaser for the official music video for the song "Warrior", directed by Ron Thunderwood and STITCHED UP HEART frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner. The track, which was originally released this past September via Another Century, is taken from the band's forthcoming full-length sophomore album "Darkness", due out in the spring.

"This song is dedicated to the soldiers who sacrifice everything to protect the ones they love," stated Demner. "To those who have seen things they can never come back from. To those who will defend no matter what the cost."

In support of the release of "Warrior", the band partnered up with Guitars For Vets, a non-profit/charity, by selling a "Warrior" t-shirt. The t-shirts are available for purchase here.

"Darkness" will feature previously released tracks such as "Lost" (featuring a guest appearance by Sully Erna of GODSMACK), "Darkness", "Warrior", "Problems", "Crooked Halo", "Dead Roses" and "This Skin". The upcoming full-length album was produced by FROM FIRST TO LAST singer/guitarist Matt Good (producer of ASKING ALEXANDRIA and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD).

Fans can grab "Darkness" on CD and vinyl along with merchandise bundles exclusively at CenturyMedia.store, including a "Darkness" t-shirt, logo pullover hoodie, logo beanie, and signed "Darkness" lithograph posters (limited to 200).

STITCHED UP HEART recently completed a North American tour with STEEL PANTHER.


