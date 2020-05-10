STITCHED UP HEART Singer Says Some Bands Are Opposed To Touring With Groups That Feature Female Members

In a new interview with The Women's International Music Network, STITCHED UP HEART singer Alecia "Mixi" Demner was asked if she has noticed attitudes toward women shifting in a traditionally male-centered and male-dominated business of rock and roll. She responded (hear audio below): "My actual observation has changed over time, because I feel like… I guess I didn't have enough experience to realize that it was still kind of an issue.

"I don't know what it's like to be a guy, but I have noticed the difference in how much harder you have to prove yourself and to be taken seriously, just as a woman in a more so male-dominated industry.

"I don't know what it is and why we just have to try harder even... I feel like guys sometimes have it a little bit easier where people are just accepting. They're, like, 'Oh, it's a guy in a band.' And then they see a girl and they're, like, 'All right. Let's see if she's even worth listening to.'

"It's weird, because, for me, I get excited when I see a female in a band — I'm just stoked on it, and it makes me excited," she continued. "Maybe that's 'cause I'm a girl; I don't know. But I have noticed a lot lately that almost some bands won't take out bands that have girls in it just because there's girl in it. And I don't know if it's 'bro code' stuff or what it is, but I definitely see [it being] a little more difficult and a little more judgmental being female in the industry… It's like that different mindset on it.

"Hopefully it changes. I don't know. I guess being vocal about it and sharing about it hopefully at least will bring some awareness to the fact that it is still a situation. And I think it's not even just women. I think in anything in life, there's still stigmas on different religions and color and male and female and gay and straight and age — everything. People are just so ready to judge other people when they need to clean their side of the street and take a look at where they're coming from."

STITCHED UP HEART's latest album, "Darkness", was released on March 13 via Another Century. The LP was produced by FROM FIRST TO LAST singer/guitarist Matt Good (producer of ASKING ALEXANDRIA and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD).

