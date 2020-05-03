STITCHED UP HEART Singer: 'If I Had To Choose Playing A Show Over Saving A Life, I Would Choose Saving A Life Any Day'

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts and festivals have either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining make performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible. This has had a signicant impact on bands like STITCHED UP HEART, who rely on ticket sales and merchandise sales as their primary or only source of income.

In a new interview with Metal Pulp And Paper, STITCHED UP HEART singer Alecia "Mixi" Demner said that she is "not worried" about her band not being able to tour during the COVID-19 crisis. "Obviously, it isn't the best scenario in the world, and we miss the stage like crazy, but there are lives on the line," she explained. "I've had some friends who have gotten the illness and it's definitely not something we want to mess with. So, if I had to choose playing a show over saving a life, I would choose saving a life any day."

While admitting that "there are struggles" with making ends meet during the coronavirus downtime, she reasoned: "Money is just a piece of paper with writing on it. It is not as important as someone you love not being able to breathe because their lungs are full of liquid and they suffocate and die. It's a scary thing. So, whatever money we lose from this whole ordeal, it doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things. Everything will come back around; we just have to be patient and wait out the storm."

Demner went on to say that "definitely a bummer" when her band's spring 2020 tour with Sebastian Bach "got postponed, but there's nothing we can really do about it. At least the dates were rescheduled for fall so we have something to look forward to," she said. "Right now, it's more important we stay home and save lives and not endanger others. So, we do what we have to help resolve this horrible situation."

STITCHED UP HEART's latest album, "Darkness", was released on March 13 via Another Century. The LP was produced by FROM FIRST TO LAST singer/guitarist Matt Good (producer of ASKING ALEXANDRIA and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD).

