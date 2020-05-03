STITCHED UP HEART Singer: 'If I Had To Choose Playing A Show Over Saving A Life, I Would Choose Saving A Life Any Day'

May 3, 2020 0 Comments

STITCHED UP HEART Singer: 'If I Had To Choose Playing A Show Over Saving A Life, I Would Choose Saving A Life Any Day'

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of concerts and festivals have either been postponed or canceled, as social distancing and self-quarantining make performing live music and attending live shows all but impossible. This has had a signicant impact on bands like STITCHED UP HEART, who rely on ticket sales and merchandise sales as their primary or only source of income.

In a new interview with Metal Pulp And Paper, STITCHED UP HEART singer Alecia "Mixi" Demner said that she is "not worried" about her band not being able to tour during the COVID-19 crisis. "Obviously, it isn't the best scenario in the world, and we miss the stage like crazy, but there are lives on the line," she explained. "I've had some friends who have gotten the illness and it's definitely not something we want to mess with. So, if I had to choose playing a show over saving a life, I would choose saving a life any day."

While admitting that "there are struggles" with making ends meet during the coronavirus downtime, she reasoned: "Money is just a piece of paper with writing on it. It is not as important as someone you love not being able to breathe because their lungs are full of liquid and they suffocate and die. It's a scary thing. So, whatever money we lose from this whole ordeal, it doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things. Everything will come back around; we just have to be patient and wait out the storm."

Demner went on to say that "definitely a bummer" when her band's spring 2020 tour with Sebastian Bach "got postponed, but there's nothing we can really do about it. At least the dates were rescheduled for fall so we have something to look forward to," she said. "Right now, it's more important we stay home and save lives and not endanger others. So, we do what we have to help resolve this horrible situation."

STITCHED UP HEART's latest album, "Darkness", was released on March 13 via Another Century. The LP was produced by FROM FIRST TO LAST singer/guitarist Matt Good (producer of ASKING ALEXANDRIA and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD).


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).