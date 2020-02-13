STITCHED UP HEART Releases Lyric Video For New Song 'Straitjacket'

STITCHED UP HEART has released the official lyric video for a new song called "Straitjacket". The track is taken from the band's forthcoming full-length album "Darkness", due out March 13 via Another Century.

"'Straitjacket' is an anti-love story about a messy love life and a masochistic heart," states STITCHED UP HEART frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner.

STITCHED UP HEART will join Sebastian Bach as direct support for on his spring North American tour, making stops along the way at major rock festivals such as Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville, Rock Fest and more.

"Darkness" features previously released tracks such as "Lost" (featuring Sully Erna of GODSMACK), "Darkness", "Problems", "Bones", "Crooked Halo", "Dead Roses", "This Skin", and their most recent music video and single "Warrior". The LP was produced by FROM FIRST TO LAST singer/guitarist Matt Good (producer of ASKING ALEXANDRIA and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD) and is available to purchase in various CD, vinyl, and merchandise bundles exclusively at CenturyMedia.store. The bundles include a "Darkness" t-shirt, logo pullover hoodie, logo beanie, and signed "Darkness" lithograph posters (limited to 200). STITCHED UP HEART also partnered with Guitars 4 Vets to release a limited-edition "Warrior" t-shirt and digital download bundle. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the non-profit.

Demner told Live Metal about STITCHED UP HEART's decision to release one new song every few weeks until "Darkness" arrives: "The way that music is these days, you give people an album, and then they play that album for a month, and then they're done and they've moved on to the next whatever's new. But if you give them the whole album, you've spent, 30, 60, 100 grand — however much the producer is, however much everybody negotiated the price, blah blah blah; it costs a lot of money. You give them everything you've got, and you're, like, 'All right, well, I've got nothing new for a while.' I figured — and the powers that be had brought this to my attention — let's do a song at a time and see what happens and keep things going and moving along."

She continued: "Not too many rock bands have really tried that. I believe that music will start going into that, where people release smaller segments or just one song at a time, because the way people’s attention span is. You give people a whole album, and then it's done and moved on. Now, we still have a whole album. If we had released it already, then you guys would already have it and that's it. But this also is cool because it separates every song that we release individually. They all get their own lyric video, instead of that one song on the album that you all forget about. They all get their own moment."

