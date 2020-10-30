STITCHED UP HEART Drops 'My Demon' Music Video

STITCHED UP HEART has dropped an Alison Roberto-directed music video for "My Demon". The song is taken from the band's latest album, "Darkness", which was released in March via Another Century. The LP was produced by FROM FIRST TO LAST singer/guitarist Matt Good (producer of ASKING ALEXANDRIA and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD).

STITCHED UP HEART frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner told Consequence Of Sound about the "Darkness" album title: A lot of the lyrical content on this album ties into one of the songs on the album that's called 'Darkness', and it's about going through dark times over and over again and not being afraid anymore, because you know you've made it out before. Lyrically, it isn't a sad album, but it's not like everything is okay and there's sunshine and rainbows. There's stuff you have to go through to get to this place and be strong."

Asked how the initial vision for "Darkness" evolved throughout the recording process, Mixi said: "It completely changed. Originally, I wanted to go into this album with the strength that you can do anything and nothing can stop you, but the songs I was writing were not coming out authentic. I can be strong sometimes, but it takes a lot of dark stuff to get to that strength and know you can overcome it. So, the vision changed to pulling from those things that made us strong."

"Darkness" includes the song "Lost", which features a guest appearance by Sully Erna of GODSMACK.

