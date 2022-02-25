STEVIE NICKS On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Is HITLER Coming Back To Haunt Us'

Stevie Nicks has compared Russian president Vladimir Putin to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Earlier today, the FLEETWOOD MAC singer took to her social media to share a photo of a stunning hand-painted box she had apparently received from an artist in Ukraine, and she included the following message: "At 4am this morning me and a friend sent a message to a lady in Ukraine who sent us a beautiful hand painted box~ to thank her again and check up on her after watching the news all night ~ she immediately wrote back that she was home and still fine... At 4:45am she wrote us back that she was now~ 'just trying to escape'; that changed everything. Now I know someone, an innocent person, who is having her freedom taken from her. I have been crying ever since.

"My mom said to me after 9-11 ~ don't forget what your father and I were fighting for; don't forget it... (I am glad she isn't here to see this.)

"This is Hitler coming back to haunt us. In one evening ~ until now, an entire sovereign country has been full-on ~ invaded.. How dare he.

"My heart is broken for our new friend~ and for the people of Ukraine~ I am so, so sorry~

"Love and prayers for them

"Stevie Nicks".

Stevie isn't the first person to point out similarities between Putin and Hitler.

In Russia, people scrawled "Adolf Putin" on a wall in the Russian president's hometown of St. Petersburg.

A Twitter account with the handle @Ukraine — reportedly created in 2016 by Yamera Dukh, who worked in the press bureau for the Ukraine's presidential office — posted a political cartoon of an oversized Hitler staring deeply into Putin's eyes, his hand touching the Russian president's face, like a father admiring his son.

On Thursday (February 24), Putin announced a "special military operation" in the east of the country. A short time later, explosions were reported in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Mariupol, as well as the capital Kyiv.

Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, saying the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine, yet insisted Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy the country.

Putin had reportedly given approval to the operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine, where Moscow earlier recognized rebel-held territories in Luhansk and Donetsk and said they had asked for its "help."

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

