STEVIE NICKS On Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Is HITLER Coming Back To Haunt Us'

Stevie Nicks has compared Russian president Vladimir Putin to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.
Earlier today, the FLEETWOOD MAC singer took to her social media to share a photo of a stunning hand-painted box she had apparently received from an artist in Ukraine, and she included the following message: "At 4am this morning me and a friend sent a message to a lady in Ukraine who sent us a beautiful hand painted box~ to thank her again and check up on her after watching the news all night ~ she immediately wrote back that she was home and still fine... At 4:45am she wrote us back that she was now~ 'just trying to escape'; that changed everything. Now I know someone, an innocent person, who is having her freedom taken from her. I have been crying ever since.
"My mom said to me after 9-11 ~ don't forget what your father and I were fighting for; don't forget it... (I am glad she isn't here to see this.)
"This is Hitler coming back to haunt us. In one evening ~ until now, an entire sovereign country has been full-on ~ invaded.. How dare he.
"My heart is broken for our new friend~ and for the people of Ukraine~ I am so, so sorry~
"Love and prayers for them
"Stevie Nicks".
Stevie isn't the first person to point out similarities between Putin and Hitler.
In Russia, people scrawled "Adolf Putin" on a wall in the Russian president's hometown of St. Petersburg.
A Twitter account with the handle @Ukraine — reportedly created in 2016 by Yamera Dukh, who worked in the press bureau for the Ukraine's presidential office — posted a political cartoon of an oversized Hitler staring deeply into Putin's eyes, his hand touching the Russian president's face, like a father admiring his son.
On Thursday (February 24), Putin announced a "special military operation" in the east of the country. A short time later, explosions were reported in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Mariupol, as well as the capital Kyiv.
Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, saying the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine, yet insisted Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy the country.
Putin had reportedly given approval to the operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine, where Moscow earlier recognized rebel-held territories in Luhansk and Donetsk and said they had asked for its "help."
The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."
— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) February 25, 2022
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).