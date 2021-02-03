STEVEN WILSON Apologizes To WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Over Comments Regarding EDDIE VAN HALEN's Death

Former PORCUPINE TREE frontman Steven Wilson has apologized to Wolfgang Van Halen for offending him with his recent comments about Eddie Van Halen.

Last month, Wilson was asked in an interview with FaceCulture if the passing of the legendary VAN HALEN guitarist affected him at all. He responded: "Honestly, it didn't, because I was never a fan. I know he's an extraordinary musician, and it's always sad when an extraordinary artist dies, [but] I was never a fan of the so-called shredder mentality. And I think in many ways, he was the father of that whole kind of movement.

"I never understood that 'playing as fast as you can' thing," he continued. "And I know that wasn't all he did — I know he was a more flexible musician than that — but I think that the legacy that he has, Eddie Van Halen, is in creating the shredder phenomenon, which is something so vile to me. That kind of idea that you play music almost like you're playing an Olympic sport is kind of anathema to my kind of ideas on creativity and music."

In response to Wilson's comments, Wolfgang tweeted: "Damn this bums me out hard. Been a huge fan of his for years. [PORCUPINE TREE's 2005 LP] Deadwing is one of my favorite albums of all time."

Earlier today, Steven took to his Twitter to clarify his position to Eddie's son, writing: "Dear @WolfVanHalen, apologies, no disrespect was meant to your father, an extraordinary musician.

"I personally never owned any @VanHalen records and didn't ever get into the style of playing, but he was clearly an incredible innovator," Steven continued. "So when asked about his passing I couldn't honestly say I was affected deeply by it, at least not in the way that my heroes [David] Bowie or Prince's passing had affected me.

"This statement was given in honest humility. Forgive me for any offence unintentionally given, and I offer my deepest condolences."

A short time later, Wolfgang saw Steven's tweet and responded: "Incredibly kind of you to say, @StevenWilsonHQ. I meant no ill will in my previous tweets. As I said, the internet was exacerbating what you had said, as the internet tends to do. Still very kind of you. Be well, friend".

Steven previously touched upon the subject of guitar shredding in a 2018 interview with Music Radar. Speaking about his third solo album, 2013's "The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories)", Wilson said: "My stuff isn't super-hard to play, but it isn't easy. It's somewhere in the middle. You need chops to be in my band, but the one thing I can't stand is shredding. I cannot abide and it has nothing to do with music and everything to do with sport. And music is not sport. It never should be. Being able to play fast has got nothing to do with my music at all.

"One of the struggles with ['The Raven That Refused To Sing' guitarist] Guthrie [Govan] was trying to get him to stop playing fast… because when he plays slowly, as everyone knows, he is sublime. But his natural setting is to play quite fast and shred. I had this kind of battle with him where I'd try to pull him back and say, 'Play slower, play less notes…' which he did absolutely beautifully when he did.

"That's the number one prerogative for me: every musician has to come in understanding the importance of playing slow, playing nothing, playing with space and feeling. They sound like really obvious things, but you'd be amazed at how many people and kids out there haven't learned that lesson. Be creative, play with space [and] understand the importance of silence."

Wilson's latest studio album, "The Future Bites", was released last year via Caroline International. The follow-up to 2017's "To The Bone" was described in a press release as "an exploration of how the human brain has evolved in the Internet era." The effort was recorded in London and co-produced by David Kosten and Steven Wilson.

Eddie died in October at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

