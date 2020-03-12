STEVEN WILSON Announces New Album, 'The Future Bites'; First Single, 'Personal Shopper', Now Available

Steven Wilson will release his new studio album, "The Future Bites", on June 12 via Caroline International. The follow-up to 2017's "To The Bone" is an exploration of how the human brain has evolved in the Internet era. As well as being Wilson's phenomenal sixth album, "The Future Bites" is also an online portal to a world of high concept design custom built for the ultra-modern consumer. Where "To The Bone" confronted the emerging global issues of post-truth and fake news, "The Future Bites" places the listener in a world of 21st century addictions. It's a place where ongoing, very public experiments constantly take place into the affects of nascent technology on our lives. From out-of-control retail therapy, manipulative social media and the loss of individuality, "The Future Bites" is less a bleak vision of an approaching dystopia, more a curious reading of the here and now.

Musically, "The Future Bites" gleams. Featuring gorgeous electronic sounds warped by human intervention ("King Ghost"), soaring acoustics that head straight upwards into the stratosphere ("12 Things I Forgot"), relentless bass-driven Motorik grooves ("Follower") and swampish, murky funk ("Eminent Sleaze"), it is Steven's most consistently brilliant work to date.

The album was recorded in London and co-produced by David Kosten and Steven Wilson.

The first single from the album, "Personal Shopper", can be streamed below.

"The Future Bites" track listing:

01. Unself

02. Self

03. King Ghost

04. 12 Things I Forgot

05. Eminent Sleaze

06. Personal Shopper

07. Man Of The People

08. Follower

09. Anyone But Me

Photo credit: Andrew Hobbs

