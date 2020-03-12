STEVEN WILSON Announces New Album, 'The Future Bites'; First Single, 'Personal Shopper', Now Available

March 12, 2020 0 Comments

STEVEN WILSON Announces New Album, 'The Future Bites'; First Single, 'Personal Shopper', Now Available

Steven Wilson will release his new studio album, "The Future Bites", on June 12 via Caroline International. The follow-up to 2017's "To The Bone" is an exploration of how the human brain has evolved in the Internet era. As well as being Wilson's phenomenal sixth album, "The Future Bites" is also an online portal to a world of high concept design custom built for the ultra-modern consumer. Where "To The Bone" confronted the emerging global issues of post-truth and fake news, "The Future Bites" places the listener in a world of 21st century addictions. It's a place where ongoing, very public experiments constantly take place into the affects of nascent technology on our lives. From out-of-control retail therapy, manipulative social media and the loss of individuality, "The Future Bites" is less a bleak vision of an approaching dystopia, more a curious reading of the here and now.

Musically, "The Future Bites" gleams. Featuring gorgeous electronic sounds warped by human intervention ("King Ghost"), soaring acoustics that head straight upwards into the stratosphere ("12 Things I Forgot"), relentless bass-driven Motorik grooves ("Follower") and swampish, murky funk ("Eminent Sleaze"), it is Steven's most consistently brilliant work to date.

The album was recorded in London and co-produced by David Kosten and Steven Wilson.

The first single from the album, "Personal Shopper", can be streamed below.

"The Future Bites" track listing:

01. Unself
02. Self
03. King Ghost
04. 12 Things I Forgot
05. Eminent Sleaze
06. Personal Shopper
07. Man Of The People
08. Follower
09. Anyone But Me

Photo credit: Andrew Hobbs


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).