STEVEN TYLER's JANIE'S FUND And YOUTH VILLAGES Launch LifeSet Program

The collaboration with The Clark County Department of Family Services (DFS), AEROSMITH frontman Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund and Youth Villages will be officially launched today (Thursday, November 12) at 5:00 p.m. The virtual announcement, shared nationwide, will feature testimonials, LifeSet program initiatives, auction items from Tyler, and a special message and entertaining performance from the singer.

The Clark County Department of Family Services (DFS) has adopted the Youth Villages LifeSet model as the bridge from foster care to successful adulthood for young people in the Las Vegas valley turning 17 in foster care. Participation in the youth-driven LifeSet program is voluntary. Young people who have experienced foster care may struggle in the transition to adulthood, especially when working to overcome childhood adversity. The evidence-informed LifeSet program model puts young people in the driver's seat of their lives, with a trained specialist by their side to navigate the complexities of early adulthood.

"The transition into adulthood is not easy for any teen, let alone those in the foster care system lacking family support structures," said Clark County Commission vice chairman Lawrence Weekly, himself a product of the foster care system. "I'm excited by this new collaboration that will provide individualized assistance to our kids."

"On behalf of the Clark County Commission and the Department of Family Services, I'm truly grateful to have the opportunity to join forces with a team of professionals who are improving the lives of young people every day," said Clark County human services administrator Tim Burch. "The Youth Villages LifeSet program will assist us as we continue to fortify our youth with tangible resources and emotional support. It is more difficult today than ever for young people to transition into adulthood and be able to meet their needs for employment, housing, mental health, and sustaining healthy relationships; and doubly so for young people aging out of the foster care system without reuniting with their families or being adopted. The Youth Villages LifeSet model addresses these fundamental issues for young people and has demonstrated successes across the country. We are privileged to partner with Youth Villages and Steven Tyler, who through his huge voice and Janie's Fund is helping young people find their own voice, bringing them hope and healing, and changing their lives forever."

Specially trained DFS specialists are available 24/7 to help the youth, who typically participate in the program for six to 12 months, based on individual needs. Specialists meet with young people at the location of the youth's choosing, face-to-face weekly, helping them set and achieve their goals around housing, transportation, education, employment, health and relationships through experiential learning.

Funding for the collaboration of the critical services is coming through a partnership between the national nonprofit Janie's Fund, and is a part of Youth Villages' drive to expand effective services for transition-age youth across the country.

