STEVEN ADLER: How I Ended Up Recruiting Singer Of GUNS N' ROSES Tribute Act For My Solo Band

An interview with former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Steven Adler conducted in July at the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland was recently uploaded to the M3 Rock Festival YouTube channel and can now be seen below.

Asked how he ended up recruiting Ariel Kamin, the singer of Argentinian GN'R tribute band SON OF A GUN, to front his ADLER solo band, Steven said: "Actually, I went to Argentina [in November 2016] — my wife's from there; her family lives there — and the GN'R guys invited me to do a couple of songs. And so I had a little party at a club called the Roxy in [Buenos Aires], and he was the singer [that played with us that night]. You can go on my web site and see — the Roxy in Argentina. He was so great. I was, like, 'You're coming with me.' And the guitar player from the band that opened up for GN'R was so amazing. I told him, 'Come down. I wanna jam with you.' And he came down. I tell you, if [GUNS N' ROSES guitarist] Slash would have seen him playing, he would have been in the back, in the dressing room, practicing. That's how good he was."

Joining Adler and Kamin in ADLER's current touring lineup are guitarists Michael Thomas and Alistair James, and bassist Todd Kerns (filling in for Tanya O Callaghan, who recently became the new bassist of WHITESNAKE).

Kamin replaced Constantine Maroulis of "American Idol" and "Rock Of Ages" fame, who was the vocalist for ADLER'S APPETITE for a dozen or so dates in May 2018, including an Australian tour.

Although he wasn't included in the lineup that launched the "Not In This Lifetime" trek in 2016, Adler rejoined GUNS N' ROSES at several shows on the tour, including three stops on the U.S. leg and one gig in Buenos Aires, Argentina, playing drums on "Out Ta Get Me" and "My Michelle".

In February 2017, Adler revealed that he was originally supposed to appear at more than just a handful of shows on the GUNS N' ROSES reunion trek. He claimed that he expected to play all the "Appetite For Destruction" material during the entire tour, only to be told he was out after he hurt his back during rehearsals.

Speculation was rampant that Adler would participate in at least a portion of the reunion tour ever since GUNS made it official in January 2016. The regular GUNS drummer for several years has been Frank Ferrer, who is also part of the current lineup.

