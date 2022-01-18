STEVE VAI To Undergo Another Surgery; North American Tour Postponed

Steve Vai has postponed his planned tour of North America until the fall. The first U.S. leg of dates will now begin on Wednesday, September 28 in El Cajon, California and wrap the first week of December. The itinerary will now feature performances in 52 markets as opposed to the initial plan of staging 54 shows. All ticket and VIP purchases will be honored for the rescheduled date. Vai's performance in Atlanta, Georgia will now take place at the Variety Playhouse instead of The Eastern and due to scheduling conflicts, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Billings, Montana shows will no longer be a part of the tour.

Approximately one year ago, Vai underwent shoulder surgery to repair an injury. That procedure was successful, enabling him to record the upcoming studio album release of "Inviolate" (Favored Nations / Mascot Label Group). In preparing for the tour, it became clear that a new injury emerged that requires another surgery, prohibiting the tour to be staged as previously announced.

Vai shares: "I'm gutted that we have to move this tour, but I also know it's in the best interests for us and the fans that we do."

The following appearances are confirmed:

Sep. 28 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

Sep. 30 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Oct. 01 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

Oct. 02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

Oct. 04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Rockwell at The Complex

Oct. 05 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

Oct. 07 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

Oct. 08 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

Oct. 09 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Oct. 11 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 12 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

Oct. 14 - Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre

Oct. 15 - Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre

Oct. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Oct. 18 - Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Oct. 19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

Oct. 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Oct. 21 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Oct. 22 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

Oct. 23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 25 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

Oct. 26 - Harrisburg, PA @ [to be determined]

Oct. 27 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Oct. 28 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Oct. 29 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

Oct. 30 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Nov. 01 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Nov. 02 - Providence, RI @ The Strand

Nov. 03 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

Nov. 04 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

Nov. 05 - Albany, NY @ The Egg

Nov. 07 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 08 - Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall

Nov. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Nov. 11 - Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre

Nov. 12 - Nashville, TN @ CMA Theatre

Nov. 13 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Nov. 14 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Nov. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

Nov. 18 - St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

Nov. 19 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 20 - Kansas City, MO @ The Uptown Theater

Nov. 21 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

Nov. 22 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Nov. 23 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre

Nov. 25 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

Nov. 26 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

Nov. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Nov. 28 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 30 - Turlock, CA @ Turlock Community Theatre

Dec. 02 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

Dec. 03 - Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

Last February, Vai revealed that he had undergone shoulder and trigger finger surgeries, explaining that his shoulder had been "screwed up."

During an appearance on Tyler Larson's "Guitar Villains" podcast, Vai said that he sustained the finger injury by holding a tough chord for too long.

"I was doing this fun thing, and I had to put my thumb in this really weird position," he said. "And I had to kind of hold this chord really for a long time — I was meditating on it. And I knew it was a hard position, and I just kept sitting there and playing it and playing and playing, and 20 minutes later, I'd kind of come out, and I [felt pain in my hand]. So I kind of sprained this, and then, all of a sudden, I developed trigger finger. My wife said, 'Don't show anybody,' 'cause they did that operation and they cut in there, and the guy's fooling around with everything in there, and it's really bizarre. But it's all fine — it's something very simple that they can fix. But I won't be able to play for a while."