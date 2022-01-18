STEVE VAI To Undergo Another Surgery; North American Tour Postponed

Steve Vai has postponed his planned tour of North America until the fall. The first U.S. leg of dates will now begin on Wednesday, September 28 in El Cajon, California and wrap the first week of December. The itinerary will now feature performances in 52 markets as opposed to the initial plan of staging 54 shows. All ticket and VIP purchases will be honored for the rescheduled date. Vai's performance in Atlanta, Georgia will now take place at the Variety Playhouse instead of The Eastern and due to scheduling conflicts, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Billings, Montana shows will no longer be a part of the tour.
Approximately one year ago, Vai underwent shoulder surgery to repair an injury. That procedure was successful, enabling him to record the upcoming studio album release of "Inviolate" (Favored Nations / Mascot Label Group). In preparing for the tour, it became clear that a new injury emerged that requires another surgery, prohibiting the tour to be staged as previously announced.
Vai shares: "I'm gutted that we have to move this tour, but I also know it's in the best interests for us and the fans that we do."
The following appearances are confirmed:
Sep. 28 - El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
Sep. 30 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
Oct. 01 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
Oct. 02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Oct. 04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Rockwell at The Complex
Oct. 05 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
Oct. 07 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
Oct. 08 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
Oct. 09 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
Oct. 11 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 12 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
Oct. 14 - Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre
Oct. 15 - Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre
Oct. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Oct. 18 - Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Oct. 19 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker
Oct. 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
Oct. 21 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Oct. 22 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
Oct. 23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 25 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
Oct. 26 - Harrisburg, PA @ [to be determined]
Oct. 27 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Oct. 28 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Oct. 29 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
Oct. 30 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Nov. 01 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Nov. 02 - Providence, RI @ The Strand
Nov. 03 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
Nov. 04 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
Nov. 05 - Albany, NY @ The Egg
Nov. 07 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre
Nov. 08 - Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall
Nov. 10 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
Nov. 11 - Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre
Nov. 12 - Nashville, TN @ CMA Theatre
Nov. 13 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Nov. 14 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Nov. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center
Nov. 18 - St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
Nov. 19 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 20 - Kansas City, MO @ The Uptown Theater
Nov. 21 - Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
Nov. 22 - Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
Nov. 23 - Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre
Nov. 25 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
Nov. 26 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
Nov. 27 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Nov. 28 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Nov. 30 - Turlock, CA @ Turlock Community Theatre
Dec. 02 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa
Dec. 03 - Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel
Last February, Vai revealed that he had undergone shoulder and trigger finger surgeries, explaining that his shoulder had been "screwed up."
During an appearance on Tyler Larson's "Guitar Villains" podcast, Vai said that he sustained the finger injury by holding a tough chord for too long.
"I was doing this fun thing, and I had to put my thumb in this really weird position," he said. "And I had to kind of hold this chord really for a long time — I was meditating on it. And I knew it was a hard position, and I just kept sitting there and playing it and playing and playing, and 20 minutes later, I'd kind of come out, and I [felt pain in my hand]. So I kind of sprained this, and then, all of a sudden, I developed trigger finger. My wife said, 'Don't show anybody,' 'cause they did that operation and they cut in there, and the guy's fooling around with everything in there, and it's really bizarre. But it's all fine — it's something very simple that they can fix. But I won't be able to play for a while."