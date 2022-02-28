STEVE VAI Announces 'Inviolate' 2022 European Tour

Steve Vai has announced that the "Inviolate" world tour will now begin with a European leg of appearances beginning in Glasgow on June 4. He'll be on the road in to mid-July, staging performances in the U.K., Ireland, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain. A detailed itinerary follows below.

For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available visit www.vai.com. Vai will be joined by his long-tenured ensemble members Dave Weiner (guitar, keys), Philip Bynoe (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums).

Vai shares: "It's amazing to realize that after three years of not performing our show on a stage, that it's now on the horizon, and will start to unfold in Europe this summer. I can feel the road now and the enthusiastic audiences that we will be will be connecting with."

Favored Nations / Mascot Label Group released Vai's new studio album, titled "Inviolate", on January 28.

Confirmed appearances include:

June 04 - Glasgow, UK - o2 Academy

June 05 - Manchester, UK - The Ritz

June 07 - London, UK - Palladium

June 09 - Bristol, UK - o2 Academy

June 10 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

June 11 - Belfast, UK - The Limelight

June 13 - Paris, France - Le Trianon

June 14 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

June 16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

June 17 - Bergen, Norway - USF Verftet

June 18 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

June 19 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

June 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

June 22 - Lille, France - Splendid

June 23 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

June 24 - Bordeaux-Cenon, France - Rocher de Palmer

June 25 - Nimes, France - Paloma

June 26 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

June 28 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

June 29 - Linz, Austria - Posthof

July 01 - Udine, Italy - Castello

July 02 - Macerata, Italy - Sferisterio

July 03 - Bari, Italy - Teatro Petruzzelli

July 04 - Firenze, Italy - Ultravox Arena

July 05 - Gardone Riviera, Italy - Anfiteatro del Vittoriale

July 06 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

July 08 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theatre

July 09 - Weert, Netherlands - Bospop Festival

July 10 - Antwerp, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof

July 12 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

July 14 - Sancti Petri, Spain - Concert Music Festival

July 16 - Valencia, Spain - Jardin de Viveros

July 17 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Mar do Vigo

July 19 - Barcelona, Spain - Teatro Tivoli

Steve recently postponed his planned tour of North America until the fall. The first U.S. leg of dates will now begin on Wednesday, September 28 in El Cajon, California and wrap the first week of December. The itinerary will now feature performances in 52 markets as opposed to the initial plan of staging 54 shows. All ticket and VIP purchases will be honored for the rescheduled date. Vai's performance in Atlanta, Georgia will now take place at the Variety Playhouse instead of The Eastern and due to scheduling conflicts, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Billings, Montana shows will no longer be a part of the tour.

Approximately one year ago, Vai underwent shoulder surgery to repair an injury. That procedure was successful, enabling him to record the upcoming studio album release of "Inviolate" (Favored Nations / Mascot Label Group). In preparing for the tour, it became clear that a new injury emerged that requires another surgery, prohibiting the tour to be staged as previously announced.

Last February, Vai revealed that he had undergone shoulder and trigger finger surgeries, explaining that his shoulder had been "screwed up."

During an appearance on Tyler Larson's "Guitar Villains" podcast, Vai said that he sustained the finger injury by holding a tough chord for too long.

"I was doing this fun thing, and I had to put my thumb in this really weird position," he said. "And I had to kind of hold this chord really for a long time — I was meditating on it. And I knew it was a hard position, and I just kept sitting there and playing it and playing and playing, and 20 minutes later, I'd kind of come out, and I [felt pain in my hand]. So I kind of sprained this, and then, all of a sudden, I developed trigger finger. My wife said, 'Don't show anybody,' 'cause they did that operation and they cut in there, and the guy's fooling around with everything in there, and it's really bizarre. But it's all fine — it's something very simple that they can fix. But I won't be able to play for a while."