STEVE VAI Announces Details Of 'Vai Academy 6.0 - Finding Your Note' Feat. NUNO BETTENCOURT, BILLY SHEEHAN

Steve Vai and Dreamcatcher Events have announced Vai Academy 6.0 - "Finding Your Note" will be staged August 4-8, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa. Featured guests at this year's gathering include Nuno Bettencourt, Guthrie Govan, Larry Mitchell, Joe Robinson, Billy Sheehan, Yvette Young, plus special guest Tommy Emmanuel. Planned activities at the four-day event for players and music lovers of all ages, interests and tastes include jamming with Steve and his band, master classes with Steve in the quest to "find your note," nightly concerts featuring Steve & Friends, and a special master class and matinee concert by Tommy Emmanuel. There will also be intimate breakout workshops and master classes with Nuno, Guthrie, Larry, Joe, Billy and Yvette. Camper jamming is planned until the break of dawn every night. A signing and photo session will be staged with Vai and team.

For more information or to register, visit www.VaiAcademy.com or www.dreamcatcher-events.com. Individuals who register for the camp by October 31, 2021 can use the code "VEGAS" at checkout for a 10% discount.

Whether a master player, beginner, or anywhere in between — or just an enthusiastic fan — Vai Academy 6.0 offers a packed schedule of insightful and fun experiences, workshops and once-in-a-lifetime performances. The environment is non-competitive and is strictly about immersing those who attend in the joy of music and picturesque surroundings.

Vai elaborates on the "Finding Your Note" theme for Vai Academy 6.0: "Anybody that expresses themself on an instrument has a choice of learning what they hear and trying to reproduce it, or listening deeply to their unique musical creativity voice ... their 'note.' At Vai Academy 6.0, we will be looking into both of these kinds of expressions, but giving great emphasis on 'finding your note.'"

Vai and Dreamcatcher Events respectfully ask all participants to be fully vaccinated or tested for COVID before attending.

On January 27, 2022, Vai will begin his "Inviolate" world tour at House of Blues in Las Vegas. The excursion will include performances in 54 tour markets, with the final show planned for April 2, 2022 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Vai will be joined by his long-tenured ensemble members Dave Weiner (guitar / keys), Philip Bynoe (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums).

