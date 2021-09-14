STEVE VAI Announces 54-Date 'Inviolate' 2022 U.S. Tour

Steve Vai has announced an extensive tour of the U.S., with 54 scheduled appearances confirmed. Vai's "Inviolate" world tour will begin at House Of Blues in Las Vegas on January 27, 2022, and wrap in Los Angeles on April 2 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel.
The general on-sale will go live on September 17, with a VIP pre-sale available on September 15.
For tickets, visit Vai.com.
A variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles are available. EVO Experience offerings, dependent upon tier purchased, include signed JEM Jr. guitars; an invitation to a pre-show group question-and-answer session, meet-and-greet and photo with Steve; soundcheck viewing access; a guided tour of Steve's instruments and gear; exclusive merchandise; commemorative VIP laminates and access to premium tickets.
This run is the first excursion of many planned which together are a multi-faceted world tour that will bring the guitarist and composer to most continents across the globe touching down in dozens of countries. Vai has been working on a new studio album and those details will be shared imminently. These appearances will present an all-new show featuring a lot of new music, with plans for performances to be staged for the next several years.
Vai will be joined by his long-tenured ensemble members Dave Weiner (guitar, keyboards), Philip Bynoe (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums).
Vai shares: "A performer thrives on performing. It's been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are chomping at the bit to get out there and play for people. A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life, live music."
Tour dates:
Jan. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
Jan. 28 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
Jan. 29 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center
Jan. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
Feb. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Rockwell at The Complex
Feb. 02 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
Feb. 04 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
Feb. 05 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
Feb. 06 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
Feb. 08 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
Feb. 09 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
Feb. 11 - Birmingham, AL - Lyric Theatre
Feb. 12 - Macon, GA - Hargray Capitol Theatre
Feb. 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Feb. 15 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Feb. 16 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
Feb. 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker
Feb. 18 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Feb. 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Feb. 21 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
Feb. 22 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
Feb. 23 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Feb. 24 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre
Feb. 25 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Feb. 26 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
Feb. 27 - Providence, RI - The Strand
Mar. 01 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Mar. 02 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur
Mar. 03 - Albany, NY - The Egg
Mar. 04 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
Mar. 05 - Harrisburg, PA - Sunoco Theatre
Mar. 06 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre
Mar. 08 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall
Mar. 09 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre
Mar. 10 - Morgantown, WV - Metropolitan Theatre
Mar. 11 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Mar. 12 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater
Mar. 13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Mar. 15 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center
Mar. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
Mar. 17 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater
Mar. 18 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown Theater
Mar. 19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Mar. 20 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
Mar. 22 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
Mar. 23 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Theatre
Mar. 25 - Billings, MT - Alberta Bair Theater
Mar. 26 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM
Mar. 27 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
Mar. 28 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
Mar. 29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Mar. 31 - Turlock, CA - Turlock Community Theatre
Apr. 01 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa
Apr. 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel