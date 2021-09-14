STEVE VAI Announces 54-Date 'Inviolate' 2022 U.S. Tour

Steve Vai has announced an extensive tour of the U.S., with 54 scheduled appearances confirmed. Vai's "Inviolate" world tour will begin at House Of Blues in Las Vegas on January 27, 2022, and wrap in Los Angeles on April 2 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

The general on-sale will go live on September 17, with a VIP pre-sale available on September 15.

For tickets, visit Vai.com.

A variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles are available. EVO Experience offerings, dependent upon tier purchased, include signed JEM Jr. guitars; an invitation to a pre-show group question-and-answer session, meet-and-greet and photo with Steve; soundcheck viewing access; a guided tour of Steve's instruments and gear; exclusive merchandise; commemorative VIP laminates and access to premium tickets.

This run is the first excursion of many planned which together are a multi-faceted world tour that will bring the guitarist and composer to most continents across the globe touching down in dozens of countries. Vai has been working on a new studio album and those details will be shared imminently. These appearances will present an all-new show featuring a lot of new music, with plans for performances to be staged for the next several years.

Vai will be joined by his long-tenured ensemble members Dave Weiner (guitar, keyboards), Philip Bynoe (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums).

Vai shares: "A performer thrives on performing. It's been my life for the past 49 years, with the exception of the last two years, so we are chomping at the bit to get out there and play for people. A music concert has the ability to dissolve the many challenges we face, and celebrate one of the good things in life, live music."

Tour dates:

Jan. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

Jan. 28 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

Jan. 29 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

Jan. 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

Feb. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Rockwell at The Complex

Feb. 02 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Feb. 04 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

Feb. 05 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

Feb. 06 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

Feb. 08 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

Feb. 09 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Feb. 11 - Birmingham, AL - Lyric Theatre

Feb. 12 - Macon, GA - Hargray Capitol Theatre

Feb. 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Feb. 15 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Feb. 16 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Feb. 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

Feb. 18 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Feb. 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Feb. 21 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Feb. 22 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

Feb. 23 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Feb. 24 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

Feb. 25 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Feb. 26 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Feb. 27 - Providence, RI - The Strand

Mar. 01 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Mar. 02 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

Mar. 03 - Albany, NY - The Egg

Mar. 04 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

Mar. 05 - Harrisburg, PA - Sunoco Theatre

Mar. 06 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

Mar. 08 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall

Mar. 09 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Mar. 10 - Morgantown, WV - Metropolitan Theatre

Mar. 11 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Mar. 12 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

Mar. 13 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Mar. 15 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

Mar. 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

Mar. 17 - St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater

Mar. 18 - Kansas City, MO - The Uptown Theater

Mar. 19 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Mar. 20 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

Mar. 22 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

Mar. 23 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Theatre

Mar. 25 - Billings, MT - Alberta Bair Theater

Mar. 26 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

Mar. 27 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

Mar. 28 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Mar. 29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Mar. 31 - Turlock, CA - Turlock Community Theatre

Apr. 01 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa

Apr. 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel