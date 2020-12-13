STEVE LUKATHER's Son Is Engaged To JONATHAN CAIN's Daughter

Trevor "Trev" Lukather — the musician son of TOTO guitarist Steve Lukather — has gotten engaged to Madison Cain, the daughter of JOURNEY keyboardist Jonathan Cain.
Steve Lukather discussed his son's engagement during an appearance on the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast. Clarifying that Madison's mother is not Cain's current wife, Donald Trump's controversial spiritual adviser Paula White-Cain, who prayed for a mass abortion of "Satanic pregnancies" this past January, Steve said (hear audio below): "The crazy woman, that's not her mom. I mean, we all laugh at that and go, Ah, wow!' No offense to Jonathan or anything like that — if that's the way he wants to live, that's cool. Jonathan and I are friends since I was a teenager, and I love him and I respect him, but with some of that stuff, you've just gotta go, 'Really, really?' That's all I'm gonna say about that, 'cause we're relatives now, or we're gonna be."
Steve went on to predict that the news of his son's engagement to Jonathan's daughter will be met with a certain amount of amusement by the mainstream music press, which has never been particularly kind to either band.
"You can imagine all these hipster critics going, like… they'd lose their mind, 'You mean there's gonna be a TOTO/JOURNEY baby? Nooooo!'," he said. "I can just see Jann Wenner's head of Rolling Stone [magazine] explode and take a fucking box cutter and cut his throat, you know what I mean. So for that, I laugh. But she's a wonderful girl. And I love Jonathan. I'm a huge fan of JOURNEY. Those guys are my friends, you know what I mean, and I respect the fuck out of them. But there's an irony to this that you just can't deny."
When the "Behind The Vinyl" interviewers commended Steve for having a sense of humor about the whole thing, he said: "Fuck yeah! I mean, Jonathan was laughing. We've both been mistreated by the press since day one, you know what I mean, and now the combination of the two has gotta be, like, 'Noooo! What if it's a musician? Noooooo!' Get ready to be a meme, that's all I said. It's a good thing I have a sense of humor about it because when this gets out, the amount of shit that people are gonna give us is hilarious. You've gotta have a sense of humor, dude.
Madison's mother is Jonathan's second wife, Elizabeth Yvette Fullerton, with whom he has two other children, twins Liza and Weston, born in 1996. He and Elizabeth divorced at the end of 2014.
The 27-year-old Madison is a pursuing her own career as a singer, having taken part in the "blind auditions" on an October 2018 episode on NBC's hit reality series "The Voice". Admittedly battling stage fright, she sang Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know", but was unable to get the judges to turn their chairs for her.
The 33-year-old Trev is himself a guitarist, whose three-piece rock band LEVARA recently released its first single, "Heaven Knows". A full-length album will follow in 2021.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).