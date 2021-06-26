STEVE LUKATHER: 'There's Not Gonna Be Another TOTO Record'

In a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, TOTO guitarist Steve Lukather has confirmed that there are no plans for the band to record new music. "There's not gonna be another TOTO record," he said. "What we do is we continue doing what we do. Joe [singer Joseph Williams] and I can make [solo] records and have some of the cats on it. And we can go out and play as TOTO. And if we get the audience, we pay off the people that sued us, and we go forward."

Lukather, who still performs with a new version of TOTO along with Williams, continued: "I'm gonna dig in. I don't roll over easily. I've taken a lot of punches over the last 45-plus years — whatever the hell it is; it's a long time. So I can take a punch, man, and I've taken a whole lot of 'em on falsities. But that's okay. It's behind me now. I let it all go. Peace and love to everybody. I don't carry around any hate. I'm, like, 'Okay, life changes. I'm sorry.' It broke my heart too. But it's like getting over a divorce — you've gotta get back on the horse again and do it. And that's what we plan on doing. There's no malicious vibe or, 'I'm gonna get even with anybody.' It's just such a waste of time. I'm 63 years old, man. I don't wanna play the games anymore."

Back in 2019, TOTO released a limited-edition box set boasting 17 LPs and 13 CDs. The set included an album titled "Old Is New", featuring seven previously unreleased songs.

TOTO has just released "With A Little Help From My Friends", a recording of a special November 21, 2020 concert when Lukather, Williams and David Paich appeared with the new lineup of TOTO for a global event originating from Los Angeles. They were joined by bassist John Pierce, drummer Robert "Sput" Searight, keyboardist/background vocalist Steve Maggiora, keyboardist Dominique "Xavier" Taplin and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Warren Ham. This lineup marks the fifteenth incarnation of TOTO in consideration of band members or sidemen who joined or exited. In the DVD and Blu-ray versions of the set, a documentary is featured alongside the performance, which includes commentary from all members of the band that appeared that evening.

On February 26, Lukather and Williams presented separate solo albums via The Players Club / Mascot Label Group which charted in multiple territories across the globe. Both artists made significant contributions to the other's recordings. Additionally, Paich performed on select tracks on Lukather's "I Found The Sun Again" and Williams's "Denizen Tenant". The titles were released on LP and CD, and a limited-edition deluxe edition is available with the two titles bundled together.