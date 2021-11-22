STEVE HARRIS's BRITISH LION Kicks Off U.K. Headlining Tour (Video)

BRITISH LION, the side project of IRON MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris, kicked off its U.K. headlining tour on November 18 in Hornchurch. The first behind-the-scenes video from the trek, which was uploaded to BRITISH LION's YouTube channel, can be seen below.

Remaining BRITISH LION U.K. tour dates:

Nov. 22 - Bristol, The Fleece

Nov. 23 - Southampton, Engine Rooms

Nov. 25 - Leeds, Warehouse

Nov. 26 - Buckley, Tivoli

Nov. 28 - Nuneaton Queens Hall

Nov. 29 - Manchester, Rebellion

Nov. 30 - Newcastle, Riverside

Dec. 02 - Grimsby, Yardbirds

Dec. 03 - Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

Dec. 04 - London, Underworld

Dec. 06 - Reading, Sub 89

Dec. 07 - Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms

Dec. 08 - Colchester, Arts Centre

Support act for the tour is AIRFORCE. There will be no support in London.

Last month, BRITISH LION withdrew from a U.K. tour with THE DARKNESS, citing "completely unacceptable" tour "protocols."

BRITISH LION's second album, "The Burning", came out on January 17, 2020 in digipack CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats via Explorer1 Music (E1). The LP was recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton and produced by Steve Harris.

BRITISH LION completed its first U.S. tour in January and February 2020.

BRITISH LION comprises singer Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, Harris on bass and keyboards, and drummer Simon Dawson.

Asked by the Tampa Bay Times what the itch is that BRITISH LION scratches that he doesn't get in his job with MAIDEN, Harris said: "I suppose playing small clubs and being close and personal with the audience. I love playing big places as well. I enjoy them all, and I'm very lucky that I can do them all. But also, it's clubs that I never played with MAIDEN, even in Europe. There's a famous club called the Milky Way in Amsterdam, which I managed to play with BRITISH LION, but I never did that with MAIDEN. There's places now that I'm going to be playing on this [U.S.] tour that I've never played before. So it's all new ground. It's a challenge. It's nice. I like a challenge."

