October 13, 2021 0 Comments

STEVE HARRIS's BRITISH LION Drops Music Video For 'Bible Black'

BRITISH LION, the side project of IRON MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris, has released a brand new music video, "Bible Black". Taken from BRITISH LION's 2020 album "The Burning", the song was written by Harris alongside BRITISH LION singer Richard Taylor and guitarist David Hawkins.

Although a summer European tour in support of "The Burning" couldn't go ahead last year as planned, BRITISH LION has now confirmed nine new European shows next summer. The band will appear at Finland's Rockfest, U.K.'s Download and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting festivals, and will make additional stops in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Poland and Portugal.

BRITISH LION completed its first U.S. tour in January and February 2020.

"The Burning" was released on January 17, 2020 in digipack CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats via Explorer1 Music (E1).

BRITISH LION comprises Taylor, guitarists Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, Harris on bass and keyboards and drummer Simon Dawson.

Recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton and produced by Steve Harris, "The Burning" is crammed with powerful hard rock melodies.

Asked by the Tampa Bay Times what the itch is that BRITISH LION scratches that he doesn't get in his job with MAIDEN, Harris said: "I suppose playing small clubs and being close and personal with the audience. I love playing big places as well. I enjoy them all, and I'm very lucky that I can do them all. But also, it's clubs that I never played with MAIDEN, even in Europe. There's a famous club called the Milky Way in Amsterdam, which I managed to play with BRITISH LION, but I never did that with MAIDEN. There's places now that I'm going to be playing on this [U.S.] tour that I've never played before. So it's all new ground. It's a challenge. It's nice. I like a challenge."

