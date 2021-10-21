STEVE HARRIS's BRITISH LION Announces Winter 2021 U.K. Tour

BRITISH LION, the side project of IRON MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris, has announced a U.K. headlining tour for November/December 2021.

The announcement comes just days after BRITISH LION withdrew from a U.K. tour with THE DARKNESS, citing "completely unacceptable" tour "protocols."

BRITISH LION U.K. tour dates:

Nov. 18 - Hornchurch, The Crown

Nov. 19 - Dover, Booking Hall *

Nov. 21 - Gravesend, Leo's Red Lion

Nov. 22 - Bristol, The Fleece

Nov. 23 - Southampton, Engine Rooms

Nov. 25 - Leeds, Warehouse

Nov. 26 - Buckley, Tivoli

Nov. 28 - Nuneaton Queens Hall

Nov. 29 - Manchester, Rebellion

Nov. 30 - Newcastle, Riverside

Dec. 02 - Grimsby, Yardbirds

Dec. 03 - Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

Dec. 04 - London, Underworld

Dec. 06 - Reading, Sub 89

Dec. 07 - Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms

Dec. 08 - Colchester, Arts Centre

Support act for the tour is AIRFORCE, except for Dover where it will be WICKED STONE. There will be no support in London.

Tickets are on sale now and available from www.britishlionuk.com. There is no online facility to purchase tickets for the show in Hornchurch, so these will be available for purchase at the venue from Saturday, October 23.

BRITISH LION said: "BRITISH LION would like to thank their agent for the exceptional work in putting together this tour at such short notice and are delighted that they will be able to play some shows this year."

BRITISH LION's second album, "The Burning", came out on January 17, 2020 in digipack CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats via Explorer1 Music (E1). The LP was recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton and produced by Steve Harris.

BRITISH LION completed its first U.S. tour in January and February 2020.

BRITISH LION comprises singer Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, Harris on bass and keyboards, and drummer Simon Dawson.

Asked by the Tampa Bay Times what the itch is that BRITISH LION scratches that he doesn't get in his job with MAIDEN, Harris said: "I suppose playing small clubs and being close and personal with the audience. I love playing big places as well. I enjoy them all, and I'm very lucky that I can do them all. But also, it's clubs that I never played with MAIDEN, even in Europe. There's a famous club called the Milky Way in Amsterdam, which I managed to play with BRITISH LION, but I never did that with MAIDEN. There's places now that I'm going to be playing on this [U.S.] tour that I've never played before. So it's all new ground. It's a challenge. It's nice. I like a challenge."